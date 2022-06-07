Former Lindale Eagle Jake Smith has been named the new head football coach at Hardin High School, according to Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Smith spent this past season as the offensive coordinator and head boys track and field coach at Lumberton High School.
Smith posted a note on Twitter on Monday morning that said, “This year in Lumberton has made me a better person, dad, husband and coach. For that, I’m grateful and thankful to coach Reyes for the call to bring me here. It’s hard leaving the Raiders. The relationships that have been established are lifelong. I’ve grown to love Southeast Texas and the people of this community have done a fantastic job of accepting my family and making this our new home. To all the players, coaches and staff, I love you an just a phone call away. I look forward to seeing your success on and off the field.
“With that being said, today I get to check off a huge life goal. Today is my first day on the job as a Texas High School Head Football coach at Hardin High School. Our family is so excited for this opportunity! I get to put my own stamp on a program and the Lord is allowing me this opportunity to make an impact for him. As Sarah said, it’s time to put your money where your mouth is.”
Smith was an all-district offensive lineman at Lindale High School before going to play at Hardin-Simmons University.
After a stint at Justin Northwest High School, Smith joined his alma mater in 2017 and coached at Lindale through the 2019-20 school year before going to Elkhart High School for one year.