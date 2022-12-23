DENVER — Ronnie Hillman, the former Denver running back and a key contributor on the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 championship team, died Wednesday night in Atlanta at the age of 31, his family said in a statement on social media.
Hillman in August was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma, his family said. The cancer is “a rare but highly aggressive neoplasm form of cancer that primarily affects young African Americans with sickle cell trait,” the family wrote. “We as the family appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest.”
The Broncos on Thursday morning said in a statement, “Soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity, Ronnie was drafted by the Broncos in 2012 and grew into a dynamic player and well-respected teammate. He will be fondly remembered by our organization, which extends its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Hillman family during this difficult time.”
Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that he didn’t know Hillman personally, but that he “heard amazing things about him and what kind of a player he is.”
“It’s such a tragic thing,” Hackett continued. “You have to embrace and be grateful for every single second you have on this earth and to be able to be part of an organization like the Denver Broncos, it’s something we’re all so grateful for. You just want to be sure you let everybody know that because you never know what’s going to happen the next day. That’s why you have to take every day and attack it, enjoy it and love it.”
Hillman, a Compton, Calif., native, rushed for 3,243 yards and 36 touchdowns over two seasons at San Diego State University before the Broncos drafted him in the third round (No. 67 overall) of the 2012 NFL draft.
“Our deepest condolences go out to Ronnie’s family,” San Diego State coach Brady Hoke said of Hillman, an SDSU Hall of Famer, in a statement. “Although I only got to coach him one season, I’ll remember him as a great teammate and hard worker. Ronnie always came to practice with a smile on his face and his passion for the game was contagious. He’ll always be an Aztec for Life.”
After totaling 982 yards and five touchdowns over his first three professional seasons, Hillman blossomed in 2015 as Denver put together a run to the Super Bowl. He rushed for 863 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season and played in all three of the Broncos’ postseason games, including their 24-10 Super Bowl victory over Carolina.
In early October 2015, he broke out with a 72-yard touchdown run against the Minnesota Vikings, at the time the fourth-longest touchdown run in franchise history. Not long after, he captured the starting job and started the final 10 games of the season.
After four seasons with the Broncos, he split time in 2016 between the Vikings, San Diego Chargers and Dallas Cowboys. Hillman finished his NFL career with 1,976 rushing yards and 13 total career touchdowns.
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was drafted eight picks after Hillman in the third round of the 2012 draft.
“So sad to hear about Ronnie,” Wilson tweeted Thursday morning. “2012 Draft class. Gone too soon. Praying for the entire Hillman family, friends, and and teammates. May you Rest In Peace in Heaven.”
Wilson was one of just a number of players and organizations who acknowledged Hillman via social media following news of his death.
“Man I love this dude Ronnie Hillman and will miss him forever,” Fox analyst Jay Glazer said via Twitter. “He was one of our first ever players we trained at (Unbreakable Performance) and we trained together for years. He was as loyal as they come, took my son under his wing…. Even though he was quiet he lit the room up.”
Former Broncos offensive lineman Ryan Harris, a teammate of Hillman’s in 2015, called him, “one of the toughest, hardest working, and hilarious teammates I had the honor to play alongside.”
