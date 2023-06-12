Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.