Glaring stadium lights, rumbling bleachers filled with hundreds of fans, screaming cheerleaders, and the smell of hard-earned sweat mixed with the faint scent of concessions — there’s not much that says “East Texas” like high school football.
And with fall quick-approaching, not anything, even the COVID-19 pandemic, could stop teams in Class 4A and below from beginning their seasons.
But things looked a little different than usual.
Before every high school football game, the public address announcer always tells the fans that the contest will be conducted under the guidance of the University Interscholastic League. On Friday night at Van Memorial Stadium, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Greg Abbott were also included.
Every other row was blocked off for social distancing purposes. Facial coverings were worn by some. Reporters were placed at the top row behind the fans instead of in the press box.
The visiting band did not attend the game, and the Palestine cheerleaders led their crowd in the school song before the game. Van did have its band in attendance, and the Vandal band performed at halftime.
Over at Chapel Hill, in their first game of the season, you might not even know there was a world-wide pandemic happening, other than the fans wearing their required masks across the bleachers.
No social distancing was enforced, hugs and handshakes were abundant, and concessions flowed freely — with the exception of popcorn and some pickles being unavailable in the limited COVID-19 menu.
The band still played their wind instruments and pulled their masks back on after each number. The coaches still yelled, but now their voices had to carry through a thin layer of fabric over their face.
In the realm of sports, it seemed East Texas had gone back to normal – football had returned.