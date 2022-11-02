Rockwall (8-1, 5-0) vs. Tyler Legacy (2-7, 1-4)
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday; Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, 609 Fair Park Drive, Tyler, 75701
Notable
Rockwall: QB Lake Bennett … RB Ashten Emory … WR Noble Johnson … WR Aiden Meeks … LB Jarrett Stoner (90 tackles, 12 TFL)
Tyler Legacy: DL Jordan Renaud (49 tackles, 9 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 1 FR, 3 FF) … LB Brooks Gallagher (111 tackles, 14 TFL, 6 sacks) … DL Travis Jackson (57 tackles, 14 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 1 FR, 1 FF) … QB Luke Wolf (73 of 171, 943 yards, 4 TDs, 8 INT; 82 carries, 674 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Kalan Greenhouse (7 catches, 157 yards)… RB Micah Pierson (26 carries, 114 yards, 1 TD) … K Christian Baxter … DB Matthew Ross (2 INT)
Did you know: Legacy’s win last week ended a six-game losing streak … Legacy has scored the fewest amount of points in district play — 97. The Red Raiders have 152 points for the season, which is 97 points behind the next closest District 10-6A team, North Forney … Rockwall has won six straight games since a 19-11 loss to Prosper on Sept. 9 … Rockwall has defeated Legacy in all of the past 10 seasons. The Yellowjackets have only scored less than 40 points once in that span — a 35-32 win in 2019. Rockwall is averaging 50.3 points per game against the Red Raiders since 2012 … Johnson is a four-star Clemson commit.
Last week: Rockwall 22, Mesquite 0; Tyler Legacy 31, North Forney 24