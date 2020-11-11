Legacy vs. Rockwall

Jack Janis (32) celebrates after a second quarter fumble recovery in a game played at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium in Rockwall Nov. 6.

 Rob Graham

The year of 2020 is all about adjusting on the fly due to COVID-19.

District 10-6A football had to do just that.

The 10-6A District Executive Committee met on Wednesday and approved drastic changes to the remainder of the 10-6A schedule.

After this Friday, there will be no more Friday night lights as the district games will be played on a Thursday, a Wednesday, a Monday and ending on a Saturday.

Tyler Legacy will still play Mesquite Horn on Friday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. The remainder of the district schedule will also remain the same except the North Mesquite at Mesquite game has been postponed.

The Red Raiders were originally scheduled to play at North Mesquite on Nov. 20. They will now host Rockwall-Heath on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Instead of hosting Rockwall-Heath the day after Thanksgiving — Friday, Nov. 27 — the Red Raiders will be doing some holiday traveling as they will play at North Mesquite on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The regular season will close for Legacy with some Monday night football, as it will play at Mesquite on Monday, Nov. 30.

North Mesquite and Mesquite will make up their postponed game on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The playoffs are scheduled to begin on Dec. 10.

———

November 13, 2020

Rockwall @ Dallas Skyline

North Mesquite @ Mesquite-Postponed

Mesquite Horn @ Tyler Legacy

Rockwall-Heath-OPEN

November 19, 2020

Mesquite Horn @ Rockwall

Rockwall-Heath @ Tyler Legacy

North Mesquite @ Dallas Skyline

Mesquite-OPEN

November 25, 2020

Mesquite @ Rockwall-Heath

Dallas Skyline @ Mesquite Horn

Tyler Legacy @ North Mesquite

Rockwall-OPEN

November 30, 2020

Tyler Legacy @ Mesquite

Rockwall @ North Mesquite

Dallas Skyline @ Rockwall-Heath (If schedule stays intact then this game can be played any day this week)

Mesquite Horn-OPEN

December 5, 2020

North Mesquite @ Mesquite

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

