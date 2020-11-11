The year of 2020 is all about adjusting on the fly due to COVID-19.
District 10-6A football had to do just that.
The 10-6A District Executive Committee met on Wednesday and approved drastic changes to the remainder of the 10-6A schedule.
After this Friday, there will be no more Friday night lights as the district games will be played on a Thursday, a Wednesday, a Monday and ending on a Saturday.
Tyler Legacy will still play Mesquite Horn on Friday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. The remainder of the district schedule will also remain the same except the North Mesquite at Mesquite game has been postponed.
The Red Raiders were originally scheduled to play at North Mesquite on Nov. 20. They will now host Rockwall-Heath on Thursday, Nov. 19.
Instead of hosting Rockwall-Heath the day after Thanksgiving — Friday, Nov. 27 — the Red Raiders will be doing some holiday traveling as they will play at North Mesquite on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
The regular season will close for Legacy with some Monday night football, as it will play at Mesquite on Monday, Nov. 30.
North Mesquite and Mesquite will make up their postponed game on Saturday, Dec. 5.
The playoffs are scheduled to begin on Dec. 10.
———
November 13, 2020
Rockwall @ Dallas Skyline
North Mesquite @ Mesquite-Postponed
Mesquite Horn @ Tyler Legacy
Rockwall-Heath-OPEN
November 19, 2020
Mesquite Horn @ Rockwall
Rockwall-Heath @ Tyler Legacy
North Mesquite @ Dallas Skyline
Mesquite-OPEN
November 25, 2020
Mesquite @ Rockwall-Heath
Dallas Skyline @ Mesquite Horn
Tyler Legacy @ North Mesquite
Rockwall-OPEN
November 30, 2020
Tyler Legacy @ Mesquite
Rockwall @ North Mesquite
Dallas Skyline @ Rockwall-Heath (If schedule stays intact then this game can be played any day this week)
Mesquite Horn-OPEN
December 5, 2020
North Mesquite @ Mesquite
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports