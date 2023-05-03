Millions of Americans have allergic reactions to food every year. Food allergies tend to first appear in young children and some children may outgrow certain food allergies as they get older but many food allergies are lifelong.
Food allergies occur when your body’s immune system reacts to a substance in a food, usually a protein, your body sees as harmful. This sets off a chain reaction within your body. Symptoms can occur within minutes and can be life-threatening.
A food intolerance is not the same as a food allergy. Different food intolerances have different causes. An intolerance occurs when your body is unable to digest a certain component, such as lactose, a sugar found in milk. Symptoms of intolerance may be unpleasant, including abdominal cramping or diarrhea, but not life-threatening.
More than 160 foods are known to cause allergies. However, nine account for most all food-allergic reactions in Americans: Milk, egg, peanuts, tree nuts (including almonds, walnuts and cashews), fish, crustacean shellfish(including shrimp, lobster and crab), soy, wheat and sesame.
Navigating menu items and dishes that include a combination of ingredients can be difficult at times. Allergy-triggering foods may be prepared on the same surfaces or with the same utensils as non-allergy causing ingredients. IThrough cross-contact, a food allergen can creep into what may otherwise be a safe food.If you have a food allergy, Be sure to speak with whoever is preparing your food to inform them of your allergy and ask them to be especially careful when preparing your food.
Talk with your day care, school and workplace. Make sure the teachers, nurse and administrators at your child’s school or day care center are aware of your child’s food allergies and that they know how to respond to adverse reactions your child may experience. Similarly, inform your coworkers of allergies you have.
For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.