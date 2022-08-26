Growing up in a military family, Tyler native Jeremy Bailey knew at a young age that he wanted to work in aviation.
“My grandfather was a fighter pilot and served in the U.S. Air Force,” he said. “He and my dad encouraged me to visit Embry-Riddle, and I fell in love with the campus. I had aviation in me and knew it was the right place.”
Currently working to finish his Aviation Business Administration Ph.D., Bailey already has earned two degrees from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and his research in diversity and inclusion is focused on helping others with a passion for flight — including underrepresented minorities in the aviation industry — succeed.
Bailey recently won a prestigious Stephen Feinberg Scholarship from the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Leadership Institution, worth $20,000. His doctoral dissertation focuses on organizational effectiveness, barriers to diversity and inclusion, and ways to attract, retain and advance diverse talent.
“As a Black man and part of the LGBTQ+ community, part of my ongoing efforts is educating my peers on the beauty of diversity and how we are better together,” said Bailey.
Dr. Jennifer Hinebaugh, an assistant professor of Management at the David B. O'Maley College of Business, is on Bailey’s dissertation committee and has been a mentor to him since he first arrived as an Embry-Riddle undergraduate student in 2006.
“Even as a first-year student, Jeremy’s passion for diversity was shown inside and outside of the classroom,” she said. “I believe Jeremy is a natural leader and a role model in the business aviation community. He has a knack for making everyone feel safe.”
Leading by Example
Currently working as a senior manager of strategic supply chain at Bell Flight, in Dallas-Fort Worth, Bailey has an academic and career path highlighted by hard work and a constant desire to learn more in the aviation field.
The Tyler native earned his bachelor’s degree in air traffic management and master’s degree in business administration from Embry-Riddle.
Bailey has worked and interned in the areas of aviation business, supply chain and finance for several major aerospace and aviation companies, including The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, United Technologies, GE and Southwest Airlines. He has also served the past five years as an adjunct professor at Dallas College.
He loves teaching but said his dream job is to be an executive vice-president of human resources, which would use his education, industry experience and diversity research.
“I have expertise in various areas,” he said. “And I want to build talent and resources.”
Bailey credited much of his success to Embry-Riddle, where he said he received a strong foundation in aviation business and met other people from around the world who share his love of flight.
“Any program at Embry-Riddle is rigorous,” he said. “I have learned time management, how to prioritize and how to get the information I need to get things done.”
Bailey also was grateful to faculty members, like Hinebaugh, for their support and guidance.
“The faculty has truly been there when I have needed them,” he said. “They have been there from takeoff to landing. It’s been a really awesome experience.”
Melanie Azam is a senior writer at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.