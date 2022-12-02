NACOGDOCHES — Harmony quarterback Boston Seahorn shares his name with one of the most historic cities in America.
On Friday, he made a little history himself.
The Harmony junior accounted for five touchdowns in leading the Harmony Eagles to a 36-22 upset of the Newton Eagles in a Class 3A Division II quarterfinal matchup on Jimmy V. Murphy Field at Homer Bryce Stadium on the beautiful Stephen F. Austin State University campus.
For the first time, Harmony (9-5) will be playing in the state semifinals, just one win away from competing for a state championship. The Eagles will take on Poth (13-1) next week in the semifinals. The Pirates defeated Tidehaven 12-6 on Friday in San Marcos.
Harmony snapped Newton’s 11-game winning streak as the Purple Eagles end their season at 12-1. According to TexasFootball.com Newton was favored by 24 points, but the Harmony Red Eagles looked like the favorites from the start.
Seahorn scored on runs of 13, 3, 34 and 12 yards. He also tossed a 38-yard TD pass to Tyson Jenkins and he threw 2-point conversion passes to Will Young and Weston Seahorn. Tucker Tittle added two PATs.
Boston Seahorn rushed for 138 yards on 26 carries, while Evan Webber had 11 attempts for 52 yards.
Through the air, Boston Seahorn hit on 14 of 23 passing attempts for 209 yards.
Jenkins had five catches for 119 yards with Young grabbing four passes for 34 yards. Others catching passes were Weston Seahorn (3-39) and Webber (2-17).
Boston Seahorn also had an interception as well as Jenkins. Riley Patterson recovered a fumble.
Newton quarterback Maliek Woods rushed nine times for 116 yards while throwing for 116 yards as well on 8 of 15 attempts.
Running back Leighton Foster had 99 yards on 10 attempts.
The Red Eagles were 3 of 4 on fourth downs with Boston Seahorn hitting Jenkins each time, including the 38-yard TD pass.
From the start, it appeared the teams would set a scoring record.
Harmony took the opening kickoff, driving 75 yards in eight plays, topped off by Boston Seahorn’s 13-yard run. Tittle kicked the PAT and the Red Eagles led 7-0 with 7:08 showing.
Newton struck right back, needing one play to cover 69 yards as quarterback Woods run the ball into the end zone. Foster bulled his way over the goal line for the 2-point conversion and an 8-7 advantage at 6:58.
That was the way the scored stayed until the second quarter.
The Red Eagles had a 10-play, 69-yard drive that was topped off by Boston Seahorn’s 3-yard run on third down. He then connected with Young over the middle for the 2-point conversion and a 15-8 lead at 5:57 of the second.
Just as on the first drive, Jenkins made another nice snag to keep the march going. On the first scoring drive, the 6-2 junior caught a 30-yard pass. This time is was for 29 yards down to the 16.
The Purple Eagles struck back 50 seconds later. This time it took three plays to go 69 yards. Foster had a big run of 41 yards down to the Harmony 13. On the next play, Railyn Adams shrugged off tackles and found the end zone. The run for two failed as Harmony led 15-14.
Then right before halftime the Red Eagles got back on the board, going 44 yards on five plays, plus overcoming two penalities.
On the fifth play, Boston Seahorn dropped back to pass but when his receivers were covered he took off up the middle, escaped a would-be tackler at about the 25 and then he dashed toward the end zone, walking a tightrope from the 10 and diving into the end zone.
After a bad snap/hold, the PAT failed but Harmony led 21-14 with 32 second showing.
Newton took a 22-21 lead with 11:01 of the third as Adams scored from 42 yards. Foster ran in the 2-point conversion.
On fourth-and-6, Boston Seahorn fires a laser to the left sideline that Jenkins grabs. Jenkins escaped the defender and headed down the side line before cutting inside for a 38-yard TD. Boston Seahorn then hit Weston Seahorn for 2. Harmony was back on top 29-22 with 6:49 showing.
Harmony then basically put the game away, driving 82 yards on 10 plays, taking almost six minutes off the clock. A key 25-yard pass from Boston Seahorn to Young kept the drive going.
Then on third down, Boston Seahorn from the end zone from the 12. Tittle kicked the PAT and Harmony led 36-22 with 9:47 on the clock.