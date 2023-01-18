The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is inviting players of all skill levels to fling a disc for the East Texas Food Bank during the Annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 21. The event will be held at Lindsey Park, 12557 Spur 364 W.
"No wimps, no whiners, will play no matter what," so rain, shine or snow – the tournament will continue regardless of the weather (pending road conditions).
Proceeds will benefit the East Texas Food Bank. Over the last 17 years, the Tyler Ice Bowl has raised funds for 163,678 meals which doesn't include the meals provided through the food donated. Canned food items will be collected at the event and we are hoping to collect 700 pounds this year, city officials said.
The city thanked local businesses and individuals who have already stepped up and supported this event by being a sponsor: The Owen Family Foundation, Paul and Teresa Owen, A & B Brake and Alignment, Altra Federal Credit Union, Chick-fil-A, Exceptional Emergency Center-Tyler, Onion Field Disc, Papa Murphy's, Rose City Disc Club and Rudy's Country Store and BBQ. Sponsors are still needed.
For more information, register to play or to sponsor this event, please call (903) 531-1214 or go online to TylerParksandRec.com.