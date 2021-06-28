Tony Romo, America's Team former quarterback, is hoping to play for an American golf championship.
Romo and a field of golfers from Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and Canada will compete in a U.S. Amateur qualifier on Wednesday at The Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater.
Who Advances?: Three golfers earn spots in the 121st United States Amateur, scheduled for Aug. 9-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
What will Romo and contenders need to shoot?: Tempest Director of Golf/Head Golf Professional Randy Wade said, "I think it will take 4-6 under to qualifying three spots.
Attempts at qualifying for Romo: In 2018, Romo competed for a U.S. Amateur spot at Mascoutin Golf Club in Berlin, Wisconsin, carding a 6-over 150 (74-76) to tied for 15th. Two sports were available for qualifying. ... In May, Romo tried to qualify for the U.S. Open in Gunter, carding a 3-over 75 and missing a playoff by two strokes.
On May 14, 2019, Romo attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, but did not advance after 3-over 74, missing out on one of the eight spots by four strokes. He also tried in 2018 and has played in three PGA Tour events, the last at the 2019 AT&T Bryon Nelson Classic (missing cut) and Romo’s first two PGA Tour appearances were in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic in 2018 and in 2019. He missed the cut in both events, finishing each at 15 over.