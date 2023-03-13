First Tee Pot of Gold Cup
The First Tee of Greater Tyler defeated The First Tee Piney Woods, 8-4, in the 2023 First Tee Pot of God Cup on Sunday at Oak Hurst Golf Course in Bullard. The competition consisted of 12 two-person teams from each Chapter playing two-person scrambles. Children aged 7 to 10 played nine holes on the Barker Loop and children aged 11 to 18 played nine holes on the Oak Hurst course.

 First Tee of Greater Tyler

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.

