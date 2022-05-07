The Tyler Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Fair Foundation building in downtown Tyler early Saturday morning.
The call was reported overnight at the Fair building at 121 South Broadway Avenue. Tyler fire received the call around 12:15 a.m. and police responded to assist the fire department around 12:35 a.m.
Details are limited at this time. This story will be updated when more information is available.
The Fair was recently acquired as part of a multi-property purchase by New Orleans-based developer NORF Companies.
Officials with NORF previously said they intend to remodel areas of The Fair and continue to operate it as office space as it looks for a tenant for the ground floor retail space.