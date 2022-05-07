The Tyler Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Fair Foundation building in downtown Tyler early Saturday morning. 

The call was reported overnight at the Fair building at 121 South Broadway Avenue. Tyler fire received the call around 12:15 a.m. and police responded to assist the fire department around 12:35 a.m.

Details are limited at this time. This story will be updated when more information is available. 

The Fair was recently acquired as part of a multi-property purchase by New Orleans-based developer NORF Companies. 

Officials with NORF previously said they intend to remodel areas of The Fair and continue to operate it as office space as it looks for a tenant for the ground floor retail space.

70FA4796-1202-497B-8B7E-91AE9E296E01.jpeg

The Lindsey and The Fair buildings are pictured. NORF also purchased The Wilcox.
 
 

Managing Editor

Managing editor of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETX View Magazine. Alabama native and Troy University alumna who moved to East Texas in late 2020. Story ideas, questions, etc. always welcome at swood@tylerpaper.com or 903-237-7749.