Finnish Foreign Affairs Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, flanked by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, center, as he hands over Finland’s accession to NATO documents, during a joining ceremony at a NATO — North Atlantic Council (NAC) Foreign Affairs ministers’ meeting, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on Tuesday. Finland became the 31st member of NATO, wrapping up its historic strategic shift with the deposit of its accession documents to the alliance.