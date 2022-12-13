A Horned Frog, a Roadrunner, a Longhorn and a Wildcat are finalists for the 10th Annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan, UTSA quarterback Frank Harris, Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn are the four finalists for the honor, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday. She added the finalists were determined by the ECTR Selection Committee.
The award, which is named after 1977 Heisman Trophy winner and Longhorn Legend Earl Campbell of Tyler, is given annually to the top offensive player in the FBS who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Campbell — integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity. In addition, it is limited to players who were born in the state of Texas, attended a high school in Texas or attended a Texas junior college or university.
The winner will be announced at the award banquet in Tyler on Jan. 11, 2023. All finalists will be invited to the event and the emcee is Brian Jones, college football studio analyst for CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network.
Duggan, who has led TCU to the College Football Playoff, is a senior quarterback from Council Bluffs, Iowa and is graduate of Lewis Central High School. The No. 3 Horned Frogs are 12-1 on the season and will appear in the CFP semifinal against No. 2 Michigan in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 in Glendale, Arizona.
The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and first-team quarterback is also this year's recipient of the Davey O'Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Duggan finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Duggan has thrown for 3,321 yards and 30 touchdowns with four interceptions,
Harris, who led UT-San Antonio to the Conference USA championship, is a senior quarterback from Schertz and is a graduate of Samuel Clemens High School. He is a finalist for the second straight year as well as a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award.
The Conference USA Championship game Most Valuable Player led the Roadrunners to their second consecutive league title. Harris has thrown for 3,865 yards with 31 touchdowns.
Robinson is a junior running back for the Longhorns and from Tucson, Arizona. He is a graduate of Salpointe High School.
Robinson is a third-year starter for the Longhorns, ranking fourth all-time for Texas with 3,410 yards rushing, while scoring 41 touchdowns. He is a consensus All-America, winner of the Doak Walker Award and first-team All Big 12.
This season Robinson has rushed for 1,580 yards with 18 touchdowns with 19 receptions for 314 yards and two TDs.
"First and foremost, I want to thank God for this amazing blessing," Robinson said. "Without Him, none of this would be possible. I want to thank Earl Campbell, his family and everyone involved with this incredible award. To be a Texas running back and be a finalist for an honor that has his legendary name on it, at the same school where he played and at the same position he played, words can't describe how special that is. Not only that, but personally, I can't say enough about what he's meant to me as a mentor and a friend. I know I can always go to him any time with any question and get advice from one of the best to ever do it, not just at UT, but anywhere and at every level the game is played. And that's not just football, he's given me lifelong advice and is a person I can talk to about anything, and for that, I'm blessed to have him in my life and so, so grateful.
"Of course, none of this would be possible without my coaches and teammates. This honor belongs to them, too, and I know they share my feelings for what it means to us as Longhorns. Finally, I want to thank my family, who have been there for me from the beginning and give me love and support every day throughout my journey."
Vaughn is a junior running back from Round Rock and is a graduate of Cedar Ridge High School. He was a finalist last year.
He is a first-team All-America all-purpose for both the Associated Press and The Athletic. Vaughn was also first-team All Big 12 as all-purpose.
Vaughn has rushed for 1,425 yards on 271 carries and led the Wildcats to the Big 12 Conference championship.
