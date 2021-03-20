Water flows through an irrigation canal in Fernley, Nev. about 30 miles east of Reno Thursday. The town founded a century ago by pioneers lured to the West with the promise of free land and cheap water is suing the U.S. government over plans to renovate the earthen canal that burst and flooded nearly 600 homes in Fernley in 2008. Residents say plans to line parts of it with concrete will eliminate leakage they’ve counted on for decades to replenish the groundwater aquifer they tap with domestic wells.