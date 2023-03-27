JERUSALEM, Israel — After weeks of mass protests in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed a temporary halt to his government’s controversial judicial reforms.
“I have decided to suspend the second and third readings in this session,” Netanyahu said in Jerusalem on Monday. This means that the bill will not be put to a vote in parliament until the end of April at the earliest.
“We are in the midst of a crisis that threatens our essential unity,” Netanyahu said. He warned of a civil war that must not come to pass. “Everyone must act responsibly,” he added.
Earlier on Monday, Israel’s Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir said he and Netanyahu had agreed to postpone the reform.
A government spokesman also said that a “national guard” would be established under the leadership of the far-right minister. What this means in concrete terms was initially unclear.
According to media reports, Ben-Gvir and Netanyahu had previously met for an emergency session in which Ben-Gvir is said to have threatened to resign if Netanyahu did not stick to the reform plans.
Organizers of the demonstrations, which have been going on for weeks, announced they would continue the protests.
“The government has brought Israel close to destruction and it is still threatening to dismantle democracy. A temporary freeze is not enough and the national protests will continue to intensify until the law is rejected in the Knesset,” they said in a statement.
The government accuses the Supreme Court of insubordinate interference in political decisions. If the legislation is passed, parliament would be able to overturn decisions of the Supreme Court with a simple majority.
The bill also gives the prime minister greater protection against impeachment.
Critics see the separation of powers being in danger and some have even warned about what they described as the creeping introduction of a dictatorship.
Despite the protests, a core element of the controversial reforms cleared another hurdle on Monday when a bill that would change the composition of the judges’ selection committee passed a key stage.
Opponents say the government would now have too much influence on the appointment of judges.
Earlier, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for counter protests against the mass demonstrations.
“Come to Jerusalem...We are the majority, let’s raise our voices. We won’t let them steal our voices and the country,” far-right politician Smotrich said in a video on Twitter, stating that the justice reforms will not be stopped.
Israel’s political crisis had escalated further following the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
Netanyahu dismissed Gallant on Sunday because of his call to stop the judicial reform. On Saturday, Gallant asked the government to engage in dialogue with critics.
The anger towards Netanyahu, the dismissal and the reform plans of his right-wing religious government was evident on Israeli streets.
Thousands of people gathered with Israeli flags and signs in front of the Knesset or parliament in Jerusalem.
Demonstrators had blocked the central road to Jerusalem with Israeli flags on Sunday, and set tires alight.
Universities announced a temporary halt to classes in protest against Gallant’s dismissal and the reform plans. Several mayors went on hunger strike, demanding an immediate end to the national crisis.
Continued protests on Monday affected the country’s international airport in Tel Aviv after a trade union umbrella organization called for an “historic” general strike. Tens of thousands are expected to be affected by the flight changes.
The leader of the airport workers’ union at Ben Gurion airport, Pinchas Idan, said he had ordered take-offs to stop effective immediately.
According to reports, several ministers said they would resign if Netanyahu announced a halt to the reform. His coalition has 64 of the 120 seats, with 61 seats needed for a majority.
But President Isaac Herzog called on the government to relent. “For the sake of the unity of the Israeli people, for the sake of responsibility, I call on you to stop the legislation immediately.”
The people were in deep fear, he added.
Gallant had warned that national security, and in particular the operational capability of the army, was at stake.
For weeks, there has been talk of growing discontent in the military, with numerous reservists failing to show up for duty in protest against the reforms.