If approved, Opill would become the first daily, over-the-counter oral contraceptive in the U.S.

U.S. regulators will hold a joint meeting in May to review whether Perrigo Co.’s birth-control product Opill can be sold without a prescription.

The Food and Drug Administration’s Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee and the Obstetrics, Reproductive, and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee will virtually meet on May 9 and May 10 to review the company’s application, according to a company statement on Tuesday.

The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If approved, Opill would become the first daily, over-the-counter oral contraceptive in the U.S., removing a substantial barrier to access many Americans have faced. Reproductive-rights advocates have long argued that oral contraception should be available without a prescription, as it is in more than 100 other countries.

Perrigo’s HRA Pharma unit sought FDA approval in July 2022 after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision, Roe v. Wade.

