Although the matches were called due to lightning in the area, there were still smiles from the players competing in the Fourth Northeast Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Soccer games on Saturday.
The games were moved to earlier in the day after the forecast of thunderstorms in the area. Both the boys and girls games were started simultaneously on the fields at Tyler Legacy High School at 12:30 p.m. After about 20 minutes of play, the games were delayed by a lightning strike in the area.
Both Red teams were leading 1-0 when the matches were canceled.
In the girls game, Kaydee Cox, of Lindale, scored the goal with 21:44 on the clock. Cox was the Most Valuable Player of District 14-4A soccer.