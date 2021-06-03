For the first time, the FCA will be holding soccer all-star matches.
Along with soccer, baseball and softball will take place on Friday with the Northeast Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart of a Champion All-Star week concluding with the football game on Saturday.
The boys and girls soccer games, sponsored by Landmark Title, are scheduled for Clyde-Perkins Stadium on the Grace Community School campus in Tyler. The boys game is scheduled for 5:15 p.m., followed by the girls at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the gate.
The softball and baseball games are slated for Whitehouse High School.
The softball game, sponsored by Sonrise Prayer Fellowship, is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Whitehouse Softball Complex. Tickets are $5.
The baseball game, sponsored by First Baptist Church Tyler, is set for 7 p.m. at the Whitehouse Baseball Complex. Tickets are $5.
The football game, sponsored by Chick-fil-A, is slated for Saturday on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 and will be sold only on the homeside.
Close to 300 athletes will participate in cheer, football, softball, baseball and soccer.
The NETX FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star week was created with the intent of providing the resources required to fund the ministry of NETX FCA that reaches over 200 schools in the 17-county area, Robert Bardin, Northeast Texas FCA Area Director, said.
Last year’s All-Star event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the 11th anniversary of the first All-Star Week. This will be the 10th football and cheer Heart of a Champion Bowl game, presented by Chick-fil-A, with the fifth softball and sixth baseball games. Soccer was added last year, so this will be the first game.
The goal of the All-Star event is to bring glory to God and recognition to the work of FCA in Northeast Texas and to highlight the talent of the athletes and coaches of Northeast Texas, Bardin said.
The FCA staff supports coaches and athletes by: providing leadership training to area campus ministries; camp participation and scholarships; Coaches Bible studies; one on one discipleship with coaches and student athletes; Team chapels/Character Coaches; Area outreach events (Fields of Faith); FCA materials and Bibles; Coaches clinics; and providing a presence on the campus.
Bardin added the vision is: “To lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church.”
———
Fellowship of Christian Athletics
Heart of A Champion All-Stars
Soccer: Girls
Blue Team
Coaches — Head Coach: David Collins, Bullard Brook Hill; Assistant Coach: Parker O'Quinn, Bullard Brook Hill.
Players — 0: Lesly Muño, Jacksonville; 0: Lesley Chavez, Palestine; 3: Izabel Simien, Palestine; 4: Kensi Holley, Brook Hill; 4: Hannah Meyer, Grace Community; 5: Anna Haree, 6: Halley Wheeler, Rockwall-Heath; 10: Tatum Fenton, Longview; 12: Kyla Johnson, Longview; 12: Deanna Zarcone, Tyler Legacy; 13: Baleria Balderas, Jacksonville; 13: Alexah Fite, Rockwall-Heath; 13: Lesley Lyon, Rockwall; 15: Alexandra Sanchez, Longview; 15: Jasmine Schira, Van.
Red Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Chris Woodard, Tyler Lee; Assistant Coach: Wendy Knight, Whitehouse.
Players — 1: Beth Montes, Van; 1: Eriana Valle, Tyler; 4: Mattie O'Neal, Bullard; 7: Katelynn Henics, Bullard; 11: Natalie Baldwin, Rockwall; 14: Gabby Casimiro, Longview; 14: Angelli Romero, Jacksonville; 17: Camryn Jacobs, Longview; 17: Isabella McMillan, Longview; 18: Alexy Valle, Tyler; 20: Bethany Routt, Lindale; 21: Alana Roberts, Grace Community; 22: Bekah Harris, Grace Community; 27: Brooklyn Gonzales, Mesquite Horn.
---
Soccer: Boys
Blue Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Angel Rocha, Pine Tree; Assistant Coach: Jason Lawless, Lindale
Players — Richie Avalos, Kilgore; Victor Benitez, Pittsburg; Erik Gonzalez, Pine Tree; Brandt Herber, Pine Tree; Eduardo Jaimes, Sabine; Damian Martinez, Cumberland Academy; Elijah Mays, Bullard; Ilian Mena, Jacksonville; Peyton Robinson, Jacksonville; Nathan Rojas, Mineola; Alejandro Rojas-Monsivais, Longview; Ozzy Saavedra, Lindale; Ruan Santos, Lindale; Jesus Villasenor, Chapel Hill; Travis Vordenbaumen, Tyler Legacy; Tristan Whelchel, Tyler Legacy; Zakhar Zapolskyy, Brook Hill.
Red Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Darren Vossler, Bullard.
Players — Adolfo Alanis, Chapel Hill; Lucas Baum, Whitehouse; Pedro Garcia, Carthage; Daniel Guerrero, Pittsburg; Eric Jimenez, Grand Saline; Coty Johnson, Bullard; Joseu Macias, Tyler Legacy; Cody McKellop, Lindale; Chris Moore, Bullard; Isaiah Ramierz, Kilgore; Yedhi Ramirez, Pittsburg; Omar Rodriguez, Tatum; Giovanny Rojas, Pittsburg; Jose Solano, Jacksonville; Eduardo Urena, Chapel Hill; Greg Vallejo, All Saints; Christian Wimmer, Bullard.
Directors: Joey Petrich.