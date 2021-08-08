In this Jan. 15 photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care extracts the last bit of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month’s end.