Camping, in all its modern manifestations, has become an increasingly popular go-to strategy for families eager to get outside.
Whether you pop into a van or toss up the tents, the fresh air can provide genuine relief from toasty temperatures, changing travel protocols and the latest challenges to work/life balance. If you are inclined to camp with the kids, here are ideas to consider.
1. Get into the backcountry.
For the purest connection to nature, make your way off the beaten path. Hike, paddle or float into a pristine location where your family can learn or hone wilderness skills. During the hottest months, consider a location at a higher altitude to take advantage of cooler temperatures. At the same time, make sure it’s a destination suitable for the ages and abilities of your crew. Encourage each person to take responsibility for the adventure, whether that be early research, carrying a small pack, collecting kindling or serving as master storyteller around the fire.
Contacts: backcountry.com; nps.gov; www.theDyrt.com
2. Connect at the campground.
KOA, the world’s largest system of open-to-the-public family campgrounds, has evolved since its inception in 1962. Choose your camping style and destination from more than 500 locations in North America and access tent sites, RV hookups, cabins, playgrounds, pools and a range of recreational facilities. Many locations are pet friendly.
Contact: koa.com
3. Go glamping.
If staking a tent is not your idea of fun, glamping, or glamorous camping, might be for you. The walls may be canvas, but the experience is anything but ordinary. High-thread-count bedding, luxury furnishings, fine dining and uncommon outings often led by top-notch guides, define the experience.
Contact: glamping.com; www.PawsUp.com
4. Sleep in something special.
Why settle for a tent when you can snooze in a treehouse, a yurt, an Airstream, a Conestoga wagon or a cozy cabin in the forest? From dreamy escapes tucked high in the trees to seaside options that promise the pleasures of a cooling night breeze, to lakeside vintage cabins, these unique experiences will provide memories that last long after the vacation ends.
Contact: www.Airbnb.com
5. Tread softly.
Whether camping in the backcountry or day hiking in a nearby state park, practice Leave No Trace principles to minimize impact and to avoid trail erosion, invasive species, polluting water and other unintended consequences of your adventure. Be sure to plan ahead, dispose of waste properly, and leave what you find. Be considerate of other visitors and keep a proper distance from wildlife.
Contact: www.LNT.org
