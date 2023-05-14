Despite the morning rain, Tyler Berry Farm welcomed vendors and community members Saturday for its Spring Mother’s Day Festival.
Located at 9628 County Road 429, Tyler Berry Farm offers a variety of fields to pick multiple fruits in season.
The Mother’s Day event had families and their children hunting the rows in the fields for fresh strawberries.
“I thought I would surprise my mom and my daughter, so we had a three generation Mother’s Day event,” said Laurie Cairncross, an attendee of the event. “It’s beautiful, we’ve never been out here. A few years ago before we first moved out here from Dallas we went to a blueberry farm, and this is way better."
. Marshal Wiggins and his wife Addie bought the berry farm about a year ago.
“My grandpa started it in 1984, and my grandma, and they started with blueberries,” said Marshal. “They ran it until 2000, sold it to another couple, and then bought it back in 2017. Then me and my wife bought it this past year. We added strawberries three years ago, this is our third season with strawberries. We’ve also got our blueberries, and flowers like sunflowers.”
Addie said Saturday's event was the third spring festival they have held so far this year.
"We’ve done two spring festivals in April, and then we’ve a Mother’s Day event and we’re contemplating a Father’s Day even," she said. "We’ll see how this one goes. This is our third year to run it, but our first year to own it, so I think this year is my favorite, because we’re excited to get to do the things that we want to do. We’re excited to put our spin on things, and add some things to it.”
Along with berry picking, the event offered photo opportunities, hay rides for families and also a spot for vendors to sell unique items.
“Probably one of the most enjoyable things I’ve done recently is building these different picture spots for people to come take pictures at,” Marshal said. “That’s probably the most memorable thing is seeing people out there with all the work that we put into it days before. It’s just very exciting to see it actually come together.”
“You do a lot of dreaming in January and February, and actually see it come to work and nobody’s disappointed, and everyone’s happy is such a blessing,” his wife added.
Marshal said he started gardening in 2020. His passion for growing food became prevalent, and soon evolved into growing and selling.
“I grew up with a Christmas tree farm next door, Plantation Pines. My sister and brother-in-law own it now. When I graduated high school I just left and kind of did my own thing and we were living in Lindale. I grew a garden and from that I’ve learned to love growing food and I just fell in love with it. Then 2020 shut everything down, so it was a great time to have a garden. We went to a strawberry farm in Pittsburg, and Addie asked me if I wanted to go pick strawberries and I thought ‘OK, I’ve never done that before.”’ As I was picking them I realized that I could do this -- that we could do this.”
He also learned his craft by watching YouTube videos.
“The first year I ordered 10,000 strawberries plants and that’s how we kind of started everything and then that turned into us buying the farm and what it all turned into," he said.
Strawberries at the berry farm during regular hours are currently priced at $4 per pound.
“It’s the best we’ve had all season,” Addie said. “This is peak season right now, and we’re blessed with abundance.”
“We’ve been open since the last weekend in March, but with the weather, we have not had a whole lot of berries taking off until this week,” said Marshal. “This week has been the most berries I’ve seen in the field all season. It is definitely peak time right now to get some strawberries.”
Those interested in visiting the Tyler Berry Farm can find them at their website, www.tylerberries.com or on their Facebook page.