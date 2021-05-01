Shown is an Exxon service station sign in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Exxon Mobil reported profits of $2.73 billion in the first quarter, after a tumultuous year led to major spending reductions. The The Irving, Texas company produced 3.8 million barrels of oil per day in the first quarter, up 3% from the fourth quarter of 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)