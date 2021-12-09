GILMER — Gilmer has qualified for Friday’s 7 p.m. Class 4A Division II state semifinal, so it has spent the week preparing for fellow state power Celina.
The 13-1 Buckeyes and 12-1 Bobcats are scheduled to battle at Children’s Health Stadium in Prosper.
The in-game matchup to watch will feature Gilmer’s offense and Celina’s defense. The Buckeyes averaged 47.9 points per game during their first 14 games this year. That includes a boosted playoff scoring average of 57.8 points during their first four postseason contests.
Gilmer has leaned on a balanced offensive attack to record regular scoring efforts in 2021. The Buckeyes have already produced 3,553 passing yards, 3,297 rushing yards, 52 rushing touchdowns and 36 passing touchdowns.
As good as Gilmer has been on the offensive side of the ball this season, it will need more scoring success against a Celina defense that’s allowed a touchdown or less in seven of its 13 games this season.
“For us, we have to be mentally tough to know that there’s going to be plays where it doesn’t look so good,” Gilmer athletic director and head football coach Alan Metzel said of his team’s offensive approach this week.
“You just gotta play the next play, and not allow it to get into your psyche,” he continued. “We have to match the physicality that they’re going to bring every single play, so we’re able to move the ball. And our guys are going to have to be prepared to catch the ball while contested because they play so much man [coverage].”
Performances like that have resulted in Celina holding opponents to only 9.7 points per game in 2021. The Bobcats even took it a step forward once the postseason began because their average dropped to five points per outing in the first four weeks of the playoffs.
“They’ve got that 10-1 defense that they’re known for,” Metzel said of Celina’s defensive formation. “With that mindset, they’re going to put pressure on you every single play.”
The backbone of most team’s offenses is the men in the trenches, and Gilmer definitely fits that category.
“We look to them to set the tone of physicality,” Metzel said of his team’s offensive linemen. “They’re the leaders. We’ve got a bunch of seniors on our line, and we’re going to follow them through this game.”
The Buckeyes plan to continue to lean on the athletes at that position, so quarterback Brandon Tennison has the necessary time and protection to connect with targets down field. The group also provides important blocking when Tennison or one of the team’s running backs want to succeed in the run game.
“My confidence level is very high with them,” said Tennison. “I trust them a lot and they trust me. We know we’re going to make the play for each other.”
The group has definitely excelled with its experienced quartet of seniors. Brayden Clinton is a right tackle, Jarot Ritter is the center, Taylor Nealy is a left guard and Bodie Henson is a left tackle.
“It’s very important,” Clinton said of the senior experience on Gilmer’s offensive line. “With the four seniors, we just get out there, and do our thing.”
“We set the tempo early, let our quarterback make plays and running backs hit the holes hard, and set up so our receivers can make plays in the end zone.”
You can expect more success down the road because younger players have also impacted the position this season. That includes junior right guard Braelyn Ward and freshman right guard Lucas Cano.
“Braelyn Ward, we brought him over to our offensive side,” said Metzel. “He plays on defense as well. He’s an extremely good athlete at 310 pounds. He can do dips on the dip rack, and he squats the world. It was important to get a guy who’s so athletic on the offensive side.”
Cano had to fill in at the position and contribute when Jarot Ritter suffered a knee injury in week seven, and until he returned for the regional semifinal round of the playoffs.
“You got Lucas Cano, who’s a freshman this year,” said Metzel. “When Jarot went down with an injury, he had to come up and play. He has really stepped up. We’re excited about what he’s doing now, and what he’ll do in the future.”