VAN ZANDT COUNTY — On May 31, a former Van Zandt County chief deputy was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for using excessive force and violating a jail inmate's civil rights.
Steven “Craig” Shelton, who entered a guilty plea in July 2022, was sentenced to serve 44 months in prison during a court hearing at the federal courthouse in Tyler, according to court records.
Through his plea, he admitted to repeatedly hitting a handcuffed and compliant inmate in the face. He caused serious bodily injury to the inmate while in front of several other officers in the Rolling Oaks area of Wills Point.
He told the court he hit the inmate out of frustration, according to the Department of Justice statement.
Shelton had previously avoided prosecution locally when he surrendered his peace officer license permanently, Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry said. Federal authorities later charged Shelton with civil rights violations.
Former Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix and two of his deputies were initially indicted for giving a false statement to a peace officer. However, their charges were dismissed.
An indictment in March accused Hendrix, Chief Deputy Jerry Wood and Sgt. Blake Snell of witnessing ex-chief deputy Shelton's use of excessive force against an inmate and lying to a Texas Ranger when interviewed in December 2021.
Snell was charged with the federal crime of obstruction of justice. He entered a guilty plea and on Wednesday he received a one-year probation sentence, court records show.
Hendrix resigned as sheriff on April 29, 2022, and Van Zandt County commissioners later appointed Joe Carter as interim sheriff. Curry said the deputies resigned from their posts as well.