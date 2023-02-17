Leading politicians from Europe and the United States have called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to face criminal charges over Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Putin must be held accountable for the crime of aggression, “otherwise history will repeat itself again and again,” Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas demanded at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, according to an official translation.
Senior U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham took the same line, arguing that if Putin got away with his actions in Ukraine, then the same thing would happen again in the future.
Kallas said that Putin could be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague for war crimes, but not for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. A separate court would be needed for that, she said.
One of the reasons why it is currently not possible for the International Criminal Court to take action against Putin is that neither Russia nor Ukraine are parties to the Rome Statute which is the legal basis for this court.
Addressing Putin, Kallas said that pursuing criminal charges sent a message: “You will not get away with this. You will be held accountable.”
“If aggressors or would-be aggressors anywhere in the world find that nothing happens to you if you do this, then that’s a serious problem for the security of the whole world, not just Europe.”
Graham said that the West would not “forgive and forget” and that this is why a “European court” was needed to prosecute the crime of aggression.
He said that there was also support among U.S. Democrats for such a process.