Many of us are looking forward to the promise that 2021 holds. It has to be an improvement over the crazy of last year, right?
One of my least favorite developments of 2020 was the arrival of adult acne in my life. And perhaps not even adult acne, but … MASKNE! What is maskne? It is a phenomenon health care workers have been familiar with for a long time; the manifestation of pimples and acne that sometimes occurs when wearing a face mask for long periods of time.
Pimples and acne are caused by pores that become occluded, or blocked, by oil and dead skin cells. The clogged pores trap bacteria, which the body attacks with inflammation. The result of this phenomenon is the appearance of pimples. Lovely.
Hormones, stress, oily skin, diet, pollution and bacteria from contact with unclean surfaces (think dirty pillowcases and makeup brushes) are often culprits of acne. But what about this maskne that is new to many of us?
According to Dr. Matthew Hoffman of U.S. Dermatology Partners in Longview, masks themselves cause mechanical irritation of the skin that can lead to occlusion resulting in maskne. He recommends the following steps to combat maskne:
• Wash your face before you put your mask on as well as after removal using a gentle, non-medicated cleanser
• Use a non-comedogenic facial moisturizer
• Wear masks made from natural fibers instead of synthetics
• Make sure that your mask fits appropriately to minimize irritation
Dr. Hoffman said that for severe cases of maskne, he will sometime prescribe an oral medication to get the breakout under control, then introduce a low-strength topical retinal or retinoid to combat the problem areas.
Dr. Laura Fite, of Wallis Dermatology in Longview, says that in-office microdermabrasion treatments can be an effective way to prevent maskne breakouts. She said that the Diamond Glow facial available at her office combines microdermabrasion and high-power suction to deeply cleanse the skin surface and keep pores clear.
Here’s to clear skin when we get to be mask-free again!
Here are some of my favorite products to combat maskne:
Burt’s Bees Herbal Complexion Stick with Tea Tree Oil ($7.19, Target)
I love this little roller ball stick for spot treating blemishes — the little tingle when applied makes makes me feel like it’s working! Redness subsides quickly after I use it and I feel like my blemishes disappear more quickly.
Blissy Silk Face Masks ($14.95, blissy.com) are made of 100% pure Mulberry Silk and feature adjustable ear elastics. Reviews are amazing — here is one example: “I have been trying out different face masks. I have sensitive skin and I’m prone to irritation and breakouts. This has been, by far, my favorite mask. It feels great against my skin and it’s super comfortable because of the adjustable ear loops. No irritation or breakouts.”
Olay Daily Facials 5 in 1 Water Activated Dry Cloths ($6.99 for 66 count, Ulta) combine a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hydrator and makeup remover into one tiny cloth. These are my go-to for travel.
The Ordinary Squalene Cleanser ($7.90, Ulta) is gentle on your skin and is especially loved by some of my friends with oily skin. It removes impurities and dissolves makeup while leaving your skin’s natural moisture barrier intact.
Cetaphil Rich Hydrating Cream ($15.99, Target) is non-comedogenic and full of emollients and humectants to keep your skin plump and hydrated all day long.