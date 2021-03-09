Travel is one of life’s greatest luxuries and looking stylish while you’re traveling makes it even more memorable.
Fashion icon Victoria Beckham once declared, “The airport is my runway.”
Whether dressing up in the trendiest athleisure-wear or braving an airport terminal in your highest heels, you can look effortlessly chic throughout your journey.
One of Longview’s newest shops, ASH Boutique, offers trendy, beautiful clothing that will have you jet-setting to your next destination in style. ASH Boutique is located at 101 W. Hawkins Parkway, Suite 3, in Longview. Boutique owner Ally Honeycutt modeled clothing with her friend Chelsee Dorgan, general manager of Bubba’s 33 in Longview.
Hurwitz of Longview generously provided bags, clutches and other accessories that would help anyone travel in style. Meanwhile, the beautiful KRS Jet Center, located at the East Texas Regional Airport, served as the perfect backdrop for this photo shoot.
Thank you to ASH Boutique and Hurwitz of Longview for generously providing clothing and accessories. Thank you to Honeycutt and Dorgan for modeling the latest trends, and an extra special thank you goes to Kim R. Smith, owner of KRS Jet Center, for graciously hosting this ETX View fashion shoot.