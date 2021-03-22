Becoming a dog groomer requires a love of dogs and a passion for their well-being.
The owners of Doggie Doos and Stay Here Too in Longview and Groom n Dogs Mobile Salon in Tyler started their businesses out of love for their own dogs.
These two East Texas groomers are on a mission to keep pups across the region happy, healthy and looking their best while providing convenient options for “pawrents.”
Groom n Dogs owner Mary Sawyer has been rescuing dogs for more than 30 years and currently has six dogs, each about 35 pounds and up, in her home.
“That’s sort of how I got started in grooming,” Sawyer said. “I always wanted to become a groomer when I got close to retirement or retired.”
Sawyer is a retired nurse who started training with a master groomer in Dallas about eight years ago while she still worked as a nurse. She purchased her grooming van about three years ago and has taken on mobile grooming full time.
“I chose to go mobile because I wanted to be able to assist with older dogs,” Sawyer said. “I wanted to help people who were having a difficult time getting them in the car or older people who might not be able to get out as much.”
She noted that she has a hydraulic lift for her grooming table and tub so it is easily accessible for dogs of all sizes.
Doggie Doos and Stay Here Too owner Kimberly Adams got her start working at a veterinarian’s office when she was in college at Stephen F. Austin State University.
“I would groom there and we had kennel dogs,” Adams said. “When I had my kids, I was trying to figure out something that I could do that would let me be with my children to go to their events.”
After a bad experience boarding her own dog, she started thinking about what she could do to make sure animals are loved and cared for when boarded.
“What could I do to provide a place for people to bring their dogs and not worry about them and be able to travel and do things that they want to do,” Adams said.
Doggie Doos began in Adams’ backyard, in a structure the size of a two-car garage.
“That’s where I started and I did everything myself from boarding to grooming to daycare,” she said.
She remained in her backyard for two years, but as the business grew she knew she needed to make a change. In 2010, she built her current location at 2556 Alpine Road in Longview.
Doggie Doos offers full-service grooming, with price depending on the size of the dog and the level of grooming needed. It also offers monthly memberships for weekly baths and grooming. Adams and her team also offer overnight boarding and extended boarding, as well as day care for dogs and cats.
“I thrive on providing a safe, healthy, clean environment where people are comfortable leaving their dogs,” Adams said. “We don’t charge extra for belly rubs or play time or brushing teeth. Everyone gets treated the same.”
Meanwhile, for Sawyer, the mobile groomer format served her well when the COVID-19 pandemic began to shut down businesses.
“I’ve been busy,” Sawyer said. “They've allowed me to continue to work because I don't have to be around people as much.”
Groom n Dogs has regular clients Sawyer serves weekly, every two weeks or once per month as well as a waiting list. She said there are days when she has as many as six grooming appointments in a day in Tyler and the surrounding area.
Caring for the animals is Sawyer’s top priority.
“I feel like it makes them feel better to have a bath and get pampered just like we do,” Sawyer said. “Sometimes an owner might not notice something that might be odd or off so sometimes we catch something that needs to be looked at by the vet, especially with the older dogs.”
Adams and Sawyer each post photos of groomed dogs on their businesses’ Facebook pages.
“Sometimes they make funny faces,” Sawyer said, laughing. “I try to take a picture of the dogs after grooming each one and try to have a toy or something to get their attention.”
“I love them,” Adams said. “And I love our customers.”