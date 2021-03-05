Items on the calendar are subject to change because of COVID-19 considerations. Verify activities with event organizers.

KILGORE

Bluegrass & BlueBell Acoustic Jam

Second Saturday, March 14, April 10

Kilgore Mercantile & Music

www.facebook.com/KilgoreMercantile

Kilgore Cruise Night

March 27, April 24

Downtown Kilgore

kilgoremercantile.com/events-calendar

LONGVIEW

Repeats are Neat

March 5-7

Longview Exhibit Building

www.repeatsareneat.com

Theatre Longview: "Now and Then"

March 5-7

Grace Crossing United Methodist Church

www.theatrelongview.com

"Stuart Little"

March 11-14

ArtsView Children's Theatre

www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com

Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers - "The Talk of The Town"

March 13

LeTourneau University Belcher Center

www.belchercenter.com

Longview Jaycees Trade Days

March 13-14

Longview Exhibit Building

www.greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days

Gun and Knife Show

Longview Exhibit Building

March 20-21, 2021

www.capgunshows.com

LeTourneau University Automotive Society 44th Annual Car Show

March 20-21

Maude Cobb Convention Center

www.facebook.com/LetuAutoSocietyCarShow

Ninth Annual Mudbugs and Music

March 27

Longview Exhibit Center

http://arcofgreggco.org

ArtWalk Longview

April 1

Downtown Longview

artwalklongview.com

Kilgore College Rangerettes - Celebrating 80 Years

April - June

Longview Museum of Fine Arts

www.lmfa.org

Blue Jeans & Ball Gowns

April 10

Maude Cobb Convention Center

www.bluejeansballgowns.com

Longview Jaycees Trade Days

April 10-11

Longview Exhibit Center

www.greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days

Taste of Longview

April 6

Maude Cobb Convention Center

www.facebook.com/TasteofLongview

Longview Jaycees Trade Days

April 10-11

Longview Exhibit Building

www.greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days

Sandi Patty

April 14

LeTourneau University Belcher Center

www.belchercenter.com

The Grande Sesquicentennial Trek

April 17

Downtown Longview

Facebook

We Are Messengers

April 17

LeTourneau University Belcher Center

www.belchercenter.com

Harvest Festival and Livestock Show Annual Crawfish Boil

April 17

www.harvestfestivallivestockshow.com/crawfish-boil

Maude Cobb Convention Center

Your Best Care Day

April 24

Maude Cobb Convention Center

www.facebook.com/sheryllmitchellministries

Second Annual Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo

April 30-May 2

Longview Exhibit Building

www.arklatextattooexpo.com

TYLER

Ode to East Texas: Paintings by Lee Jamison

Through March 14

Tyler Museum of Art

tylermuseum.org

Building a Legacy: Selections from the Permanent Collection

Through March 28

Tyler Museum of Art

tylermuseum.org

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown"

March 5-7, 11-14 and 18-21

Tyler Civic Theatre Center

tylercivictheatre.com

Tyler Vinyl Record Show

March 13

Ye Old City Antiques

903-707-0927

"Menopause the Musical"

April 22

University of Texas at Tyler Cowan Center

cowancenter.org

