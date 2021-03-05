Items on the calendar are subject to change because of COVID-19 considerations. Verify activities with event organizers.
KILGORE
Bluegrass & BlueBell Acoustic Jam
Second Saturday, March 14, April 10
Kilgore Mercantile & Music
Kilgore Cruise Night
March 27, April 24
Downtown Kilgore
LONGVIEW
Repeats are Neat
March 5-7
Longview Exhibit Building
Theatre Longview: "Now and Then"
March 5-7
Grace Crossing United Methodist Church
"Stuart Little"
March 11-14
ArtsView Children's Theatre
Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers - "The Talk of The Town"
March 13
LeTourneau University Belcher Center
Longview Jaycees Trade Days
March 13-14
Longview Exhibit Building
Gun and Knife Show
Longview Exhibit Building
March 20-21, 2021
LeTourneau University Automotive Society 44th Annual Car Show
March 20-21
Maude Cobb Convention Center
Ninth Annual Mudbugs and Music
March 27
Longview Exhibit Center
ArtWalk Longview
April 1
Downtown Longview
Kilgore College Rangerettes - Celebrating 80 Years
April - June
Longview Museum of Fine Arts
Blue Jeans & Ball Gowns
April 10
Maude Cobb Convention Center
Longview Jaycees Trade Days
April 10-11
Longview Exhibit Center
Taste of Longview
April 6
Maude Cobb Convention Center
Longview Jaycees Trade Days
April 10-11
Longview Exhibit Building
Sandi Patty
April 14
LeTourneau University Belcher Center
The Grande Sesquicentennial Trek
April 17
Downtown Longview
We Are Messengers
April 17
LeTourneau University Belcher Center
Harvest Festival and Livestock Show Annual Crawfish Boil
April 17
Maude Cobb Convention Center
Your Best Care Day
April 24
Maude Cobb Convention Center
Second Annual Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo
April 30-May 2
Longview Exhibit Building
TYLER
Ode to East Texas: Paintings by Lee Jamison
Through March 14
Tyler Museum of Art
Building a Legacy: Selections from the Permanent Collection
Through March 28
Tyler Museum of Art
"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown"
March 5-7, 11-14 and 18-21
Tyler Civic Theatre Center
Tyler Vinyl Record Show
March 13
Ye Old City Antiques
903-707-0927
"Menopause the Musical"
April 22
University of Texas at Tyler Cowan Center