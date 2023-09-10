The ZONE
The Winona Wildcats got in the win column on Friday, a 13-8 victory over Redwater.

 Michael Cavazos/Longview News-Journal Photo

REDWATER — The Winona Wildcats used a strong rushing attack and a tough defense to score a 13-8 victory over the Redwater Dragons Friday at Dragon Stadium.

Winona improves to 1-2 on the season, while Redwater falls to 1-2.

Wildcats quarterback Josh Rice led his team to the win by rushing for 74 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Through the air Rice connected on 5 of 11 passing attempts for 63 yards.

Lurbryson Ross added 30 yards on 10 carries for the ‘Cats.

Receivers for Winona were Ross (2-37), Juan Ordorica (1-16), Cabron Hampton (1-8) and Jesse Barton (1-2).

Adon Warren caused a fumble and Barton recovered.

Redwater is scheduled to meet New Diana on Friday in Diana.

Winona is slated to visit Frankston on Thursday.

