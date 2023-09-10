REDWATER — The Winona Wildcats used a strong rushing attack and a tough defense to score a 13-8 victory over the Redwater Dragons Friday at Dragon Stadium.
Winona improves to 1-2 on the season, while Redwater falls to 1-2.
Wildcats quarterback Josh Rice led his team to the win by rushing for 74 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Through the air Rice connected on 5 of 11 passing attempts for 63 yards.
Lurbryson Ross added 30 yards on 10 carries for the ‘Cats.
Receivers for Winona were Ross (2-37), Juan Ordorica (1-16), Cabron Hampton (1-8) and Jesse Barton (1-2).
Adon Warren caused a fumble and Barton recovered.
Redwater is scheduled to meet New Diana on Friday in Diana.
Winona is slated to visit Frankston on Thursday.