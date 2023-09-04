WHITEHOUSE — Jacksonville, Texas High, Cumberland Academy and Lindale were winners at the Whitehouse Willie Wildcat Classic cross country meet on Saturday.
Jacksonville won the varsity boys open 5K with 23 points. Texas High was second with 48 points, and Whitehouse was third with 56 points.
Texas High won the varsity girls open 5K with 33 points. Jacksonville was second with 39 points, and Whitehouse was third with 52 points.
Cumberland Academy won the varsity boys 5K for 4A and under with 51 points. Other teams were Lindale (62), Quitman (65), Grace Community (88), Spring Hill (128), New Diana (155) and Troup (157).
Lindale won the varsity girls two-mile for 4A and under with 34 points. Other teams were Quitman (36), Spring Hill (72), Troup (105) and New Diana (120).
Jacksonville’s duo of Angel Luna and Sebastian Juarez finished first and second in the varsity boys open 5K. Luna had a time of 17:30.7, and Juarez recorded a time of 17:32.8. The rest of the top five were Max Likins, Texas High, 17:53; Solomon Dillingham, Whitehouse, 18:01.2; and Juan Diego Salazar, Jacksonville, 18:03.3.
Grace Community freshman Emma Goetz won the varsity girls open 5K with a time of 19:14.9. The rest of the top five were Emily Martinez, Jacksonville, 21:34.1; Amy Vazquez, Tyler, 21:46.2; Gracie Gibbs, Texas High, 21:52.8; and Kayla Minick, Grace Community, 22:04.2.
Quitman’s Dakota Jimenez won the varsity boys 5K for 4A and under with a time of 17:59. Other finishers in the top five were Jax Allen, Lindale, 18:00.6; Monroe Gaddis, Grace Community, 18:04.2; Brady Meyer, Spring Hill, 18:21; and Christian Plata, Quitman, 18:55.2.
Quitman’s Braleigh Wood won the varsity girls 2 mile for 4A and under with a time of 13:43.3. Other finishers in the top five were Addalyn Kobs, Lindale, 13:48.6; Kambry Nelson, Troup, 14:41.5; Mckenna Wood, Quitman, 14:53.7; and Katie de Gorostiza, Quitman, 15:02.6.