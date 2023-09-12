WHITEHOUSE — The Whitehouse LadyCats scored a 3-0 win over Pine Tree on Tuesday in a District 15-5A volleyball match at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
The LadyCats won 25-10, 25-19, 25-20.
Some standouts for Whitehouse varsity include: Faith Miller (2 aces), Camden Bizot (10 kills), Addison Fowler (7 kills, 2 blocks), Kassidy Meyer (7 kills, 3 blocks), Kylan Wedell (7 kills) and Ashley Rhame (13 assists, 16 digs).
Whitehouse's sub-varsity teams won — JV over Pine Tree (25-8, 25-19), Frosh A over Pine Tree (25-21, 25-21) and Frosh B over Lindale B (25-19, 25-11).
The LadyCats are 21-9 overall and 1-1 in district. Whitehouse plays host to Marshall at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Lindale 3, Cumberland 0
The Lindale Lady Eagles scored a 3-0 win over the Cumberland Lady Knights on Tuesday in a District 16-4A volleyball game.
Lindale won 25-17, 25-13, 25-17. Lindale is 23-7 ovreall and 2-0 in district.
Leading the Lady Eagles were Kayli Vickery (8 kills), Maddox Lay (7 kills), Reagan Cates (6 kills), Addison Ridge (6 kills, 5 digs), Whitney Dao (5 kills, 1 block), Ella Hutchens (4 kills, 1 block), Tatum Woodard (19 assists, 4 digs), Macy Lusted (17 assists) and Reagan Hope (6 digs).
Lindale won the JV match 2-0 (25-18, 25-22). Leaders were Maddy Fowble (4 kills), Kenlie Collins (3 kills, ace), Brooke Gissell (3 kills), Bayleigh Yarbrough (3 kills, ace), Ava Meier (3 kills), Keirsan Sanders (2 kills), Emory Schmidt (7 assists) and Clara Helvey (7 assists, ace).
Lindale's Frosh A won in two sets. Leaders were Jordyn Weesner (6 kills), Kaidance Smith (10 assists) and Grace Koustoubardis (10 times). The Lady Eagles are back at home Friday against Brownsboro. Varsity will play at 4:30 p.m. with the varsity and freshmen teams following.
Lufkin 3, Bullard 1
BULLARD — The Lufkin Lady Panthers edged the Bullard Lady Panthers 3-1 (20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21).
Leading Bullard were Sterling Cox (9 kills, 7 digs), Campbell Clark (4 kills, 3 blocks, 6 digs), Kalia Andres (4 kills, 2 blocks), Aubrey Norton (8 assists, 5 digs), Julia Garrick (11 assists, 14 digs), Addy Cummings (14 digs) and Riley Roberts (11 digs).
Lufkin won the JV (25-20, 14-25, 25-21) and frosh (25-23, 25-21) matches.
Bullard (13-9) plays host to Beckville at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Brook Hill 3, Dallas Covenant 0
BULLARD — The Brook Hill Lady Guard scored a 3-0 win over the Dallas Covenant Lady Knights on Tuesday.
The Lady Guard won 25-20, 25-20, 25-11.
Leading the way for Brook Hill were Mia Vrbova (1 block, 7 digs, 2 kills, 3 aces), Gracie Dawson (1 block, 19 digs, 8 kills, 2 aces), Julianna Mize (14 digs, 6 kills, 2 aces), Cassidy Clark (1 block, 1 kill, 23 assists) and Kamryn Buske (1 block, 5 kills, 2 aces).
Brook Hill is scheduled to visit All Saints at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Mineola 3, Grapeland 0
MINEOLA — The Mineola Lady 'Jackets defeated the Grapeland Sandiettes 3-0 in a non-district volleyball match on Tuesday.
Mineola won 25-20, 25-10, 25-8.
Leading the Lady 'Jackets were Mahayla McMahon (16 kills), Kali Chrietzberg (4 kills), Caroline Castleberry (5 aces, 5 digs), Carmen Carrasco (4 aces, 5 digs), Trinadee Jackson (17 assists) and (Kyra Jackson 2 blocks).
Arp 3, Elysian Fields 1
ARP — The Arp Lady Tigers downed the Elysian Fields Lady 'Jackets 3-1 on Tuesday.
Arp won 25-17, 24-26, 25-17, 25-23.
Leaders for Arp were Addison Carpenter (7 aces, 6 kills, 37 assists, 7 digs), Maddie Birdsong (6 aces, 14 kills, 1 block, 12 digs), Lacy Fletcher (2 aces, 5 kills, 4 digs), Lucy Hopson (5 aces, 5 kills, 13 digs), Aubrey Poole (5 kills, 2 blocks), Landry Langley (3 aces, 1 kill, 18 digs), Sydné Garrett (6 kills, 1 dig) and Allee McCollum (9 digs).
Arp is scheduled to host Waskom on Friday.
Hawkins 3, Trinity School 0
HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks defeated Trinity School of Longview 3-0.
Hawkins won 25-12, 25-7, 25-19.
Alaya Scoggins had a big night on the net with 12 kills and two blocks. Skylar Murray added six kills and Haylie Warrick put down five kills. Setter Taetum Smith dished out 17 assists. Jaci Smith added six assists for the Lady Hawks.
Defensively, Jentri Evans picked up three digs.
Hawkins plays host to Alba-Golden at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Edgewood 3, Commerce 0
COMMERCE — Edgewood scored a 3-0 District 12-3A victory over the Commerce Lady Tigers on Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs won 25-9, 25-16, 25-11.
Edgewood leaders were Bailey Brooks (10 kills), Kennedy Kovar (9 kills) and Khrissy Prince (25 assists).
Edgewood (2-0 in district) plays hosts Prairiland on Friday.