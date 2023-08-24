FORNEY — North Forney scored on all of its offensive possessions on the way to a 55-33 win over Whitehouse on Thursday night at Forney City Bank Stadium.
Tamarion Crochet completed 7 of 9 passes for 355 yards and five touchdowns, and he added a rushing touchdown for the Falcons, who had 555 total yards.
Crochet threw for 339 yards in the first half and only attempted one pass in the second half, which was a 16-yard touchdown to Jaquarion Robinson. The Falcons rushed for 144 yards in the second half after just 36 yards on the ground in the first 24 minutes.
Whitehouse moved the ball on the opening drive but fumbled at the North Forney 25-yard line, and it was recovered by Slaten Starrett. North Forney capitalized with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Tamarion Crochet to Isaiah Mayfield to take a 7-0 lead.
The Wildcats came right back and used a 31-yard run by Jayron Williams to set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Josh Green. The Wildcats went for two and didn’t convert, making it 7-6 North Forney with 3:51 left in the first quarter.
A 29-yard touchdown pass from Crochet to Kasen McCoy to make the score 14-6 with 1:37 left in the opening quarter.
Whitehouse scored 11 seconds into the second quarter with a 34-yard connection from Green to Layne Hooker, cutting the score to 14-12.
A 3-yard touchdown run by Crochet just 1:10 later made the score 20-12 before a 13-yard scoring run from Williams put the score at 2019.
Crochet had touchdown passes of 49 yards to McCoy and 75 yards to Robinson in the final 4:07 of the half gave the Falcons a 34-19 halftime lead.
The Falcons got the ball first in the second half, and Aamii Branch scored from 23 yards out to stretch the score to 41-19.
A 2-yard Green touchdown run cut the score to 41-26 with 4:26 left in the third quarter. Robinson responded with a 70-yard touchdown run just 16 seconds later, making the score 48-26.
In the fourth quarter, Whitehouse got a 19-yard touchdown pass from Green to Carter McLaughlin. Green and McLaughlin were both state qualifiers in wrestling last school year.
A 16-yard touchdown pass from Crochet to Robinson capped the scoring with 5:45 to play.
The 55 points were more than North Forney scored in a game in 2022. The Falcons averaged 25.5 points per game last season.
Robinson had three catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns, and he had 70 yards rushing and a touchdown. McCoy had three receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns.
Green was 13 of 20 for 144 yards and two touchdowns, and he had 92 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Williams had 14 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown.
Whitehouse (0-1) will host Jacksonville next week, while North Forney (1-0) will play at Rowlett.