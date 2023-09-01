WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse picked up its first win of the season with a 51-19 rout of Jacksonville on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.
Josh Green and Jayron Williams both had 116 yards rushing as the Wildcats finished with 320 yards on the ground on 55 carries.
Braylen Jackson returned the opening kickoff 41 yards to the Jacksonville 48-yard line. Jayron Williams then took the first carry of the game 43 yards down to the 5. After five plays inside the 10, the Wildcats were pushed back to the 12 to set up for a 29-yard field goal by Beaux Benson. The kick was no good, but a penalty on Jacksonville gave the Wildcats another try. Benson made the 24-yard field goal to give Whitehouse a 3-0 lead with 9:17 left in the first quarter.
Two drives later, Whitehouse’s Gabe Stroud — a New Mexico State commit — intercepted a pass then fumbled the ball. It was recovered by Jermaine Taylor, but the Indians were unable to capitalize as Whitehouse stopped Jacksonville on fourth down at the 2-yard line.
The Wildcats then had a 15-play drive that went 96 yards and rolled into the second quarter, finishing with a 2-yard touchdown run by Iven Lacy to take a 9-0 lead.
Brady McCown had strikes of 25 and 26 yards to Taylor to set up a 9-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Whitaker to cut the score to 9-6 with 8:21 left in the first half.
The Wildcats answered with a 6-yard touchdown run by Green. Layne Hooker had a 49-yard kickoff return to put the Wildcats in Jacksonville territory.
With three minutes left in the half, Green completed a short pass to Jackson, who sidestepped the defender and went 50 yards to the end zone to give Whitehouse a 23-6 lead at halftime.
After Jacksonville punted the ball to the Whitehouse 5-yard line, the Wildcats used got the ball to the Jacksonville 6 before being stopped on fourth down. The Wildcats forced the Indians to punt, blocked the punt, and it was recovered in the end zone by Hayden Ross for the touchdown, making the score 30-6 in favor of Whitehouse with 5:28 remaining in the third quarter.
Jacksonville then lost a fumble on the first play of the ensuing drive, and it was recovered by Whitehouse’s Aidan Petrillo. The Wildcats turned that into a 3-yard touchdown run by Green, who ran 40 yards on the previous two carries. That put the score at 37-6 Whitehouse with 3:51 left in the third quarter.
Taylor returned the ensuing kickoff 105 yards for a touchdown to trim the score to 37-12. Williams came back 1:30 later with an 18-yard touchdown run to make the score 44-12.
In the fourth quarter, Jacksonville got a 5-yard touchdown on a pass from McCown to Andrew Diles on a ball that originally appeared to be intercepted by Noah Lindsay in the end zone. Carey added a 1-yard touchdown run for Whitehouse with 3:33 to play.
Hunter McCarty recovered a fumble for Whitehouse with 3:19 to play.
Green finished with 116 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns, and he was 13 of 21 passing for 146 yards and a touchdown. Williams had 116 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Jackson had eight crabs for 98 yards and a score.
McCown was 12 of 29 for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Whitaker had five receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown, and Taylor had four catches for 75 yards and the kickoff return for a touchdown. Jacksonville had 37 rushing yards on 23 carries.
Whitehouse (1-1) will play at Corsicana next week, and Jacksonville (0-2) will play at Crandall.