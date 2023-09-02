WHITEHOUSE — Led by Tournament Most Valuable Player Kassidy Meyer, the Whitehouse LadyCats captured first place in the Whitehouse Volleyball Tournament that concluded on Saturday at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
Whitehouse defeated Spring Hill 2-0 to capture the Gold Bracket championship. The LadyCats won 25-17, 25-20.
Texarkana Pleasant Grove won over North Lamar 2-0 (25-17, 25-22) to earn third place. Texas High downed Lindale 2-0 (25-19, 25-18) for the consolation title.
In the Silver Bracket championship, Marshall edged Bullard 2-1. Gilmer claimed third place over Harmony, while Tyler won the consolation title over Sabine.
Joining Meyer on the all-tournament team was teammate Ashley Rhame.
Spring Hill's Tyhia Mack and Carli Manasseh were on the all-tournament squad.
Others on the all-tournament team were Tyler's Makayla Taylor, Lindale's Addison Ridge, Bullard's Campbell Clark, Harmony's Rendi Seahorn, Gilmer's Mallory Tate, Pleasant Grove's Madison Carpenter, North Lamar's Rosalyn Spencer, Texas High's Mallory Lumpkins and Marshall's Claire Abney.
Earning first place in pool play were North Lamar, Spring hill, Whitehouse and Lindale. Placing second were Brownsboro, Texas High, Canton and Pleasant Grove.
In pool play, Whitehouse scored wins over Brownsboro (25-21, 25-19), Huntington (25-10, 25-16) and Bullard (25-19, 25-17).
In bracket play, Whitehouse won Canton (25-23, 25-20), Pleasant Grove (25-16, 31-29) and Spring Hill.
Some standouts for the LadyCats were Rhame (5 serves, 28 kills, 76 assists, 59 digs), Ella Reese (5 serves), Faith Miller (5 serves), Meyer (45 kills, 5 blocks), Kylan Wedell (33 kills), Addison Fowler (26 kills) and Sarah Cyr (68 digs).
Whitehouse (19-8) is home on Tuesday against Lufkin. Ninth/JV will start at 5 p.m. and varsity will play at 6 p.m.
Taking third in pool play were Gilmer, Marshall, Bullard and Troup. Placing fourth were Huntington, Sabine, Tyler and Harmony.
Gold Bracket
Quarterfinals: North Lamar def. Brownsboro, 2-1 (23-25, 27-25, 25-22); Spring Hill def. Texas High, 2-1 (22-25, 25-22, 25-20); Whitehouse def. Canton, 2-0 (25-23, 25-20); Texarkana Pleasant Grove def. Lindale, 2-1 (25-23, 25-27, 25-17)
Semifinals: Spring Hill def. North Lamar, 2-1 (23-25, 27-25, 25-22); Whitehouse def. Pleasant Gove, 2-0 (25-16, 31-29)
Final: Whitehouse def. Spring Hill, 2-0 (25-17, 25-20)
Third Place: Pleasant Grove def. North Lamar, 2-0 (25-17, 25-22)
Consolation Semifinals: Texas High def. Brownsboro, 2-0 (25-23, 26-24); Lindale def. Canton
Consolation Final: Texas High def. Lindale, 2-0 (25-19, 25-18)
Silver Bracket
Quarterfinals: Gilmer def. Huntington, 2-0 (25-16, 25-9); Marshall def. Sabine, 2-0 (25-22, 25-19); Bullard def. Tyler, 2-0 (25-19, 25-21); Harmony def. Troup, 2-0 (25-21, 25-17)
Semifinals: Marshall def. Gilmer, 2-0 (26-24, 25-23); Bullard def. Harmony, 2-1 (17-25, 25-21, 25-23)
Final: Marshall def. Bullard
Third Place: Gilmer def. Harmony
Consolation Semifinals: Sabine def. Huntington, 2-0 (25-16, 25-23); Tyler def. Troup, 2-1 (25-15, 15-25, 25-21)
Consolation Final: Tyler def. Sabine, 2-0 (26-24, 25-22)
---
Grace 3, Tyler HEAT 1
The Grace Community Lady Cougars defeated Tyler HEAT 3-1 on Thursday in a volleyball match at the GCS gymnasium.
The Lady Cougars won 25-12, 24-26, 25-18, 25-13.
Keely Bozeman led all players with 12 kills, one block, 24 digs and 2 aces.
Other stat leaders for the Lady Cougars were Aubrey Felton (13 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs), Gracie Jewel (24 digs, 2 aces), Hannah Rath (6 kills, 15 digs, 1 ace), Kennedi Pickrell (12 kills, 13 digs) and Olivia Clark (43 assists, 1 kill, 12 digs, 1 ace).
Grace also won the seventh and eighth matches. Tyler Heat's JV beat Grace's freshmen team.
Brook Hill 3, Frankston 1
BULLARD — The Brook Hill Lady Guard defeated the Frankston Maidens 3-1 on Friday in a volleyball match at Herrington Gymnasium.
Brook Hill rallied for a 24-26, 25-12, 26-24, 25-15.
Leaders for the Lady Guard were Gracie Dawson (12 digs, 26 kills, 1 ace), Julianna Mize (1 block, 23 digs, 23 kills, 1 ace), Cassidy Clark (8 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace, 48 assists) and Blair Brister (2 blocks, 15 digs, 3 kills, 2 aces).
Rains 3, Van 1
EMORY — The Rains Lady Cats notched their first home court victory Friday night, scoring a close win over Van.
Rains prevailed 25-23, 26-24, 25-27, 25-21.
Leaders for the Lady Cats were Emma Patterson (17 kills), Jasey Campbell (12 kills, 22 assists, 18 digs), Karlee Chastain (7 kills), Kennedy Potts (15 assists) and Courtney Ferrell (13 digs).
The Lady Cats (8-14) return to action on Tuesday as they travel to Liberty City to take on Sabine.
Hawkins 3, Jefferson 2
JEFFERSON — The Hawkins Lady Hawks edged the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs 3-2 on Friday in a non-district volleyball game.
The Lady Hawks won 25-18, 16-25, 16-25, 25-22, 17-15.
Alaya Scoggins and Skylar Murray combined for 22 kills (14 for Scoggins, 8 for Murray). Scoggins also added four solo blocks. Londyn Wilson recorded six kills. Taetum Smith put up 19 assists and Jaci Smith added 10 assists for Hawkins.
Defensively, Smith led the Lady Hawks with nine digs. Jentri Evans, Kalyn Ellison and Abby McQueen picked up five digs each.
Edgewood 3, Community 2
NEVADA — The Edgewood Lady Bulldogs scored a 3-2 win over the Community Lady Braves on Friday.
Edgewood won 25-10, 25-19, 21-25, 24-26, 15-9.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by Kassidy Paul (21 kills, 12 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace), Gracie Cates (13 kills, 20 digs, 3 blocks, 5 aces), Avery Simmons (9 kills), Kennedy Kovar (8 kills, 3 blocks), Khrissy Prince (43 assists, 15 digs), Trinity Hale (37 digs, 3 assists, 2 aces), Kagan Grant (23 digs) and Brilee Ditto (11 digs, 2 assists).
The Lady Bulldogs return to action Tuesday at home against Bullard.