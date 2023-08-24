Tyler Legacy vs. Lufkin

When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Abe Martin Stadium (309 S. Medford Dr., Lufkin, 75902)

Notable

Tyler Legacy: DL Travis Jackson (63 tackles, 7.5 tackles, 15 TFL) … QB Luke Wolf (1,122 yards passing, 6 TDs; 717 yards rushing, 5 TDs) … LB Brooks Gallagher (117 tackles, 15 TFL, 4 sacks) … DB Makel Sears (3 INT)

Lufkin: RB Kedren Young (237 carries, 1,666 yards, 19 TDs) … DL Zion Williams (31 tackles, 3 sacks) … DB Isaiah Menefee (67 tackles) … QB TJ Hammond (110 of 194, 1,464 yards, 13 TDs, 9 INT)

Did you know: Lufkin and Tyler Legacy — formerly Tyler Lee — first met in 1960. Lufkin won that game 26-8. The teams met every year from 1960-2004, including twice each in 2002 and 2003. The teams didn’t play 2005-07, and the series resumed from 2008-15. This will be the fourth straight season the two teams have played with Lufkin taking a 31-23 victory last season. Lufkin leads the series 39-18-1 … Jackson is a TCU commit … Young is committed to Notre Dame … Williams is a four-star recruit with offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Notre Dame and more.

Up next: Tyler Legacy at Tyler; Lufkin vs. Nacogdoches (at SFA)

Van vs. Pine Tree

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday/Van Memorial Stadium, 1085 North Maple Street, Van 75790

Notable

Van: Jaxon Moffatt … Landon Smith … Jose Suarez … Ace Bostick

Pine Tree: Dealyn Evans … Matt Cates … L’Marion Hunter … Kalil Deckard

Did you know: Van and Pine Tree will meet for the fourth time since 2012 … The Vandals own a 2-1 series edge during that time after wins in 2012 and 2022 … The Pirates, meanwhile, prevailed in 2013 … Van finished its 2022 season at the Class 4A Division II bi-district playoff round, while Pine Tree missed the 2021 and 2022 UIL postseasons.

Up next: Van at Chapel Hill; Lindale at Pine Tree

Marshall vs. Tyler

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium (609 Fair Park Drive, Tyler 75701)

Notable

Marshall: QB Collier Slone (6-0, 215, Sr.) ... OL David Carlisle (5-9, 223, Jr.) ... RB Semaj Gatson (5-8, 150, Jr.) ... WR D’Kerrius Shaw (5-10, 161, Sr.) ... OL Eric Perkins (6-4, 315, So.) ... LB Judson Illingworth (6-0, 2-3, Jr.) ... LB Kenneth Villeareal (5-10, 212, Sr.) ... OLB Kaiden Rogers (6-1, 175, Jr.) ... LB Landen Jones (6-2, 204, So.) ...

Tyler: WR Derrick McFall (5-10, 180, Sr.)... WR Marquette “Deuce” Martin (5-8, 152, Sr.) ... QB Nicholas Collins (5-8, 158, Jr.) ... RB JaMichael Cooper (5-8, 189, Sr.) ... H-Back/TE Keondré Powers (5-10, 210, Jr.) ... C Joseph Young (6-0, 323, Jr.) ... DT Jace Sanford (6-3, 238, Sr.) ... DT Julian Dews (6-3, 225, Sr.) ... NG Trusten Mallard-Foreman (6-3, 385, Soph.) ... ILB D’Canaan Sueing (5-10, 193, Jr.)

Did you know: The game was originally scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m., but was moved to 7:30 p.m. because of the heat, Tyler Coach Rashaun Woods said. ... Tyler ranks 14th all-time in Texas High School Football with 730 wins, according to Joe Lee Smith’s texashighschoolfootballhistory.com. ... Marshall has 627 wins, which ranks 58th. ... Tyler and Marshall met for the first time in 1908, a 16-0 win by the Mavericks. The Lions and Mavs once played the final game of the regular season on Thanksgiving. ... Tyler had won the previous five meeting before year’s 40-29 win by the Mavericks in Marshall. From 1955 until 2001, Marshall and Tyler met every season. ... Tyler leads the series 50-33-3

Up next: Tyler Legacy at Tyler, Friday, Sept. 1; Marshall at Longview, Friday, Sept. 1.

Kilgore vs. Carthage

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday/R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, 600 Harris Street, Kilgore 75662

Notable

Kilgore: Zaylon Stoker … Derrick Williams … Matthew Hardy … PJ Wiley

Carthage: Bradan Manning … KD Matlock … KJ Edwards … Jett Surratt

Did you know: Kilgore and Carthage will add a 58th chapter to their storied Bulldog brawl football rivalry on August 25 … Kilgore owns a slight 29-28 all-time series edge against Carthage since the matchup began in 1951, but Carthage has won all five meetings since 2017 … Carthage won the Class 4A Division II state championship in 2022, while Kilgore advanced to the Class 4A Division I Region III final.

Up next: Gilmer at Kilgore; Pittsburg at Carthage

Mount Pleasant vs. Pittsburg

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pirate Stadium (300 North Texas Street, Pittsburg 75686)

Notable

Mount Pleasant: Mason McMinn … Dylan Bennett … LaTristan Thompson … Antez Jeffery

Pittsburg: Jaylen Holloway … Twan Thompson … Marcus Moton … Levi Lain

Did you know: The neighboring towns are only separated by 11.4 miles and will battle in football for the second straight season … Mount Pleasant earned a 22-16 home win in the 2022 season opener, but it ultimately missed last year’s UIL postseason … Pittsburg, meanwhile, bounced back from the early season loss to earn its second straight playoff appearance.

Up next: Sulphur Springs at Mount Pleasant; Pittsburg at Carthage

Hallsville vs. Terrell

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bobcat Stadium (#1 Bobcat Lane, Hallsville 75650)

Notable

Hallsville: Ethan Miller … Andrew Griffin … Isaiah McDonald … Kobe Gaut

Terrell: Chase Bingmon … Lindon Henderson … Marquel Hambric … Keiundre Johnson

Did you know: Hallsville will open the season against Terrell for the fourth time since 2018 … The Bobcats are 3-0 against the Tigers during that time after wins in 2018, 2019 and 2022 … Hallsville advanced to the Class 5A Division II bi-district round of the postseason last fall, while Terrell marched all the way to the Class 5A Division II Region II semifinal.

Up next: Hallsville at Henderson; Sunnyvale at Terrell

Henderson vs. Liberty-Eylau

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Harris Field (2901 Leopard Drive, Texarkana 75501)

Notable

Henderson: Kaleb Tate … Jordan Smiley … Dashawn Jackson … Aden Butler

Liberty-Eylau: Dequane Prevo … WT Jones … Greg London … Cameron Hadaway

Did you know: Henderson will meet Liberty-Eylau for a fifth football game since 2010 … The Lions are 3-1 during that stretch after wins in 2010, 2011 and 2020 … The Leopards disrupted that success with a road win last season … Liberty-Eylau finished the 2022 campaign as a Class 4A Division II bi-district finalist, while Henderson missed the UIL postseason.

Up next: Hallsville at Henderson; Liberty-Eylau at Paris

Kaufman vs. Lindale

When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Eagle Stadium (200 Stadium Dr., Lindale, 75771)

Notable

Kaufman: WR/DB Kylveon Morrow … QB Ty Burleson …DL Will Bowers … OL Eric Espinosa

Lindale: OL Casey Poe … QB Clint Thurman (1,833 passing yards, 22 TDs; 1,543 rushing yards, 17 TDs) … WR Marcus Field (42 catches, 779 yards, 11 TDs) … DL Jake Curbow

Did you know: The Eagles and Lions have met the past seven seasons with Kaufman leading 4-3 after a 24-17 victory last season. Lindale won 30-28 in 2020, and Kaufman won 39-36 in 2021 … Poe, who is rated as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the country by On3Sports, is committed to Alabama.

Up next: Crandall at Kaufman; Lindale at Pine Tree

Sulphur Springs vs. Jacksonville

When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; The Tomato Bowl (202 Austin Street, Jacksonville, 75766)

Notable

Sulphur Springs: QB Brady Driver … RB Malachi Roland … DB Austin Chaney … WR Skylar Lewis

Jacksonville: WR/DB Jermaine Taylor … RB Jayden Boyd … DL Dominique Bowens … QB Brady McCown

Did you know: Jacksonville has had five straight losing seasons and last made the playoffs in 2017 … Sulphur Springs won last season’s meeting 21-6 — the Indians’ lowest offensive total of the season.

Up next: Sulphur Springs at Mount Pleasant; Jacksonville at Whitehouse

Nacogdoches vs. Palestine

When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Wildcat Stadium (1600 S Loop 256, Palestine, 75801)

Notable

Nacogdoches: WR Jaylon Brown … RB James Williams … LB Braxton Jones … LB Connor McAninch

Palestine: RB/LB Elijah Walker … QB/DL Hudson Dear … RB/LB Tidarion Crawford … OL Baylynn Williams

Did you know: Palestine took a 37-31 win over Nacogdoches last season … Palestine has made the playoffs in all of the past four seasons … Nacogdoches is now under the direction of Darby House, who posted a 29-37 record at Somerville and Poteet.

Up next: Nacogdoches vs. Lufkin (at SFA); Palestine at Jasper

Athens vs. Brownsboro

When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Bear Stadium (11233 Ingram Street, Brownsboro, 75756)

Notable

Athens: RB Jamarui Manning … WR Jorien Ray (54 catches, 656 yards, 8 TDs) … LB Jaxon Stiles (100 tackles) … LB Gage Friedrich

Brownsboro: WR Gekyle Baker … DB Micah Strickland … DL/TE Beau Hardin … QB Adam Thompson

Did you know: Athens holds a 12-8 lead in the series and has won the last four meetings. Athens took a 34-27 victory last season in the Highway 31 rivalry … Baker is a four-star receiver committed to TCU, and Strickland is a four-star cornerback with offers from Colorado State, Nebraska, Texas Tech and UTSA.

Up next: Life Waxahachie at Athens; Brownsboro at Fairfield

Tatum vs. Center

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Roughrider Stadium (658 Rough Rider Drive, Center 75935)

Notable

Tatum: Cole Watson … Carson Gonzalez … Luke Sigler … Cayden Tatum

Center: Kaden Dixon … Cash Cross … Lance Wilburn … Timothy Johnson

Did you know: The competitive football series between Tatum and Center continues with the 15th battle since 2004 … The Eagles hold an 8-6 edge during that time after wins in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2013, 2014, 2020 and 2021 … The Roughriders, meanwhile, were victorious in 2009, 2012, 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2022

Up next: Daingerfield at Tatum; Center at Spring Hill

Jefferson vs. New Boston

When/Where: 8 p.m. Friday, W. F. Lockett Stadium (#1 Bulldog Drive, Jefferson 75657)

Notable

Jefferson: Kamran Williams … Judsen Carter … Travis Harris … Bryce Clark

New Boston: Connor Bobbitt … Dontae Thompson … Chris Ganaway … Xavier Rowden

Did you know: Jefferson and New Boston will meet during football season for the 12th time since 2004 … The Bulldogs hold an 8-3 series edge during that time after wins in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022 … The Lions, meanwhile, prevailed in 2014, 2020 and 2021

Up next: Timpson at Jefferson; New Boston at Queen City

White Oak vs. Troup

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Roughneck Stadium (200 South White Oak Road, White Oak 75693)

Notable

White Oak: Jaxsen Ludlow … De’Arious Williams … Collin Wheat … Dakota Greene

Troup: Trae Davis … Grayson Hearon … Ty Lovelady … Joe Salgado

Did you know: White Oak and Troup have a scheduled football meeting for the sixth time since 2006 … The Roughnecks hold a 3-2 series edge during that time after wins in 2007, 2012, and 2013, while Troup prevailed in 2006 and 2022

Up next: White Oak at Harmony; Carlisle at Troup

West Rusk vs. Malakoff

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium (15201 Farm-To-Market 3062, Malakoff 75148)

Notable

West Rusk: Noah Murphy … Ty Harper … Xander Mason … Cole Jackson

Malakoff: Chauncey Hogg … Mason Logan … Mike Jones … Jason Tennyson

Did you know: Malakoff and West Rusk will meet on the gridiron for the third time in the past four seasons … The Tigers won the 2020 and 2022 matchups against the Raiders

Up next: Sabine at West Rusk; Malakoff at Grandview

Fairfield vs. Rusk

When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Eagle Stadium (800 Salem Road, Rusk, 75785)

Notable

Fairfield: QB Cameron Cockerell … ATH Rowdy Hand … OL River Bonds … DB Camron Daniels

Rusk: RB/DB Spencer Barnett … OL Micah Givens … DL Jackson Dowling … LB JerMichael Sturns

Did you know: Rusk and Fairfield have met in all of the past 15 seasons. Fairfield holds an 8-7 advantage in that span. Rusk has won the past three meetings as the two teams have faced off in the past five season openers. Rusk won 35-3 in last season’s meeting.

Up next: Brownsboro at Fairfield; Rusk at Crockett

Mineola vs. Canton

When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Norris Birdwell Stadium (W. St. Highway 243 at Cherry Creek Road, Canton, 75103)

Notable

Mineola: QB Braydon Alley … DL Chris Rossie … LB Paul Stanley … OL Bryson Myers

Canton: QB Nathan Parker … LB Brayden Norrelll … WR Justus Petree … OL Croix Hesskew

Did you know: Canton took a 34-27 win over Mineola last season … Mineola head coach Aaron Slider and Canton head coach Heath Ragle have worked together at multiple schools.

Up next: Hughes Springs at Mineola; Canton at Winnsboro

Mabank vs. Bullard

When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Panther Stadium (1000 S. Houston Street, Bullard, 75757)

Notable

Mabank: DB Jordan Flores … LB Kameron Wilkinson … DB Noah Romero … RB Kyler Howeth

Bullard: QB Ayden Barrett (2,055 yards passing, 27 TDs) … RB Quasy Warren (164 carries, 818 yards, 6 TDs) … WR Clifford Douglas III (51 catches, 815 yards, 12 TDs) … OL Austin Ellis

Did you know: Bullard took a 28-22 win over Mabank last season to end a two-game losing streak in the series.

Up next: Mabank at Brownsboro, Sept. 8; Bullard at Caddo Mills

Waskom vs. Redwater

When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Dragon Stadium (120 Red River Road North, Redwater 75573)

Notable

Waskom: Nate Espy … Moises Agundiz … Abraham Terrazas … Chris Hernandez

Redwater: Gavin Carrell … Marquez Jones … Cade Pipes … Devan Smith

Did you know: Waskom and Redwater will compete in football for the sixth time since 2008 … The Wildcats prevailed in 2018, 2019 and 2022, while the Dragons won in 2008 and 2009

Up next: Waskom at Paul Pewitt; Redwater at Atlanta

Hughes Springs vs. Garrison

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mustang Stadium (701 Russell, Hughes Springs 75656)

Notable

Hughes Springs: EJ Searcy … Braxton Pfeiffer … Tanner Westmoreland … Bryce Ratley

Garrison: Omarion Rasberry … Brayden Davidson … Gavin Pollard … Ja’Christopher Shepherd

Did you know: Garrison and Hughes Springs will play for the sixth time since 2004 … The Bulldogs lead that stretch of the series 4-1 after wins in 2004, 2005, 2016 and 2022, while the Mustangs broke through for a successful outing in 2017

Up next: Hughes Springs at Mineola; Arp at Garrison

Atlanta vs. Elysian Fields

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jacket Stadium (2400 Farm-To-Market 451, Elysian Fields 75642)

Notable

Atlanta: Markeylin Batton … Peyton Harrison … Marquavion Owens … Carmello Henderson

Elysian Fields: Lawson Swank … Deuntae Harrison … Dravian Rather … Nunu Kennedy

Did you know: Atlanta and Elysian Fields have scheduled a matchup for the second straight football season … The Rabbits topped the Yellowjackets 27-2 on August 26, 2022

Up next: Redwater at Atlanta; Elysian Fields at De Kalb

Harmony vs. Hooks

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hornet Stadium (601 East Avenue E, Hooks 75561)

Notable

Harmony: Boston Seahorn … Weston Seahorn … Jake Shannon … Braxton Baker

Hooks: Keyshawn Walls … Michael Baysinger … Jatavious Johnson … Ripken Birdwell

Did you know: Hooks and Harmony will compete for the fourth time since 2014 …The Hornets own a 2-1 series edge during that stretch after wins in 2014 and 2022 … The Eagles, on the other hand, prevailed in 2015

Up next: White Oak at Harmony; Hooks at Cooper

New Diana vs. Quitman

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bud Moody Stadium (Morris Avenue, Quitman 75783)

Notable

New Diana: Davyon Mapps … Cohle Sherman … Ayden Hamilton … Jaiydyn Johnson

Quitman: Klayton Meadows … Kameron Crockett … Landon Green … Mikey Pickering

Did you know: New Diana and Quitman will play in a second straight football season opener … The Eagles topped the Bulldogs in a 20-18 nail-biter on August 26, 2022

Up next: Maud at New Diana; Quitman at Big Sandy

Winnsboro vs. Paul Pewitt

When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Brahmas Stadium (1330 US 67, Omaha, 75571

Notable

Winnsboro: QB Kyler Finney (3,405 yards passing, 40 TDs; 904 yards rushing, 15 TDs) … WR Will Wilcox (39 catches, 723 yards, 8 TDs) …WR Malic Reddic (37 catches, 610 yards, 11 TDs) … LB Ronald Merdia (126 tackles)

Paul Pewitt: OL Braylyn Nix … ATH Champ Bailey … DL J.D. Smith … RB Kei’drick Hawkins

Did you know: Paul Pewitt and Winnsboro are meeting for the third straight season … The Brahmas were defeated 51-29 by the Red Raiders in 2022.

Up next: Canton at Winnsboro; Waskom at Paul Pewitt

Cooper vs. Grand Saline

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Carter Elliott Field at Indian Memorial Field (500 Stadium Dr., Grand Saline 75140)

Notable

Cooper: LB Canon Ingram (5-11, 185, Sr.) ... WR/LB Markell Smith (5-11, 184, RB) ... LB/RB Keywine Denson (5-10, 170, Sr.) ... DL Alfred Wilkerson (6-4, 235, Sr.) ...

Grand Saline: WR/LB Brian Eizalde (5-10, 170, Sr.) ... HB/LB Colt Boyd (6-1, 210, Jr.) ... OL/LB Carson Brown (6-2, 240, Jr.) ... RB/DB Payton Butterfield (5-10, 165, Sr.) ...

Did you know: Cooper won last year’s contest 32-18 in Cooper. ... Both teams made the playoffs last season. ... The Bulldogs won 13 consecutive games before falling in the fourth round of the playoffs to Timpson (34-13). ... The Indians lost in bi-district to New Boston (59-35)

Up next: Hooks at Cooper, Friday, Sept. 1; Grand Saline at Palmer, Friday, Sept. 1.

Grace Community vs. Winona

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium (605 Wildcat Dr., Winona 75792)

Notable

Grace Community: RB Grant Turner (5-10, 175, Sr.) ... LB/K/P Blake Harmon (6-0, 220, Sr.) ... LB Dylan Taylor (6-1, 225, Sr.) ... OL/DL Seth Wilson (6-1, 235, Sr.) ...

Winona: RB/DB LurBryson Ross (5-7, 170, Jr.) ... QB/LB Josh Rice (5-10, 190, Jr.) ... WR/DB Cabron Hampton (5-11, 170, Sr.) ... OL/DL DK Decker (5-8, 220, Jr.) ...

Did you know: Grace won last year’s contest 39-7 in Tyler. According to TexasFootball.com, Grace is favored by 42 points

Up next: Wills Point at Grace Community, Friday, Sept. 1; Lone Oak at Winona, Friday, Sept. 1.

Frankston at Grapeland

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Grapeland Sandies Stadium (1007 N. Olive St., Grapeland 75844)

Notable

Frankston: RB/LB Tyler Rogers (5-10, 175, Jr.) ... QB/OLB Reese Hicks (6-1, 190, Jr.) ... DB/WR Conlan Lemary (6-2, 270, Sr.) ... DB Ryan Harper (5-9, 165, Sr.) ...

Grapeland: RB Maleek Johnson (5-6, 170, So.) ... OL Jesse Ellington (6-1, 280, So.) ... OL Justin Ellington (6-5, 305, Sr.) ... DL Jesse Ellington (6-1, 280, So.) ...

Did you know: Frankston won last year’s contest 24-22. According to TexasFootball.com, Frankston is favored by 13 points ... Grapeland plays its home opener and then plays three straight road games — Lovelady, Bremond and Groveton. ... The Indians begin playing football in 1908, but did not play from 1942-1946 due to World War II.

Up next: Huntington at Frankston, Friday, Sept. 1; Grapeland at Lovelady, Friday, Sept. 1.

Alto at Shelbyville

When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Dragon Stadium (343 FM 417 West, Shelbyville 75973)

Notable

Alto: QB Keegan Davis (6-1, 195, Sr.) ... WR Tyler Bond (5-10, 155, Jr.) ... RB Derek Mumphrey (5-10, 165, So.) ... FS Zack Battle (6-3, 185, Jr.) ...

Shelbyville: QB/DB DJ Barnes (5-11, 175, Jr.) ... RB Benny Smith (5-10, 205, So.) ... WR/DB Dylan Parker (5-9, 165, Sr.) ... OL/DL Casen Lee (6-3, 270, Sr.) ...

Did you know: Shelbyville a wild 48-44 game won last year in Alto. ... According to TexasFootball.com, Shelbyville is favored by 23 points ... The Yellowjackets will play for pride, sitting out the postseason again to finish off a two-year punishment for providing inaccurate enrollment figures to the UIL prior to the 2022 season

Up next: Pineland West Sabine at Alto, Friday, Sept. 1; Shelbyville at Hemphill, Friday, Sept. 1.

Joaquin vs. Arp

When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium (420 E. Front St., Arp, 75750)

Notable

Joaquin: QB Gauge Jordan … HB Jericho Newman … TE Ty Neal … OL/DL Clayton Thomas

Arp: QB Frank Smith (1,958 yards passing, 21 TDs; 616 yards rushing, 15 TDs) … RB KJ Yarbrough (915 yards, 6 Tds) … LB Bryant Lane (75 tackles) … WR Demarcus Wade

Did you know: Joaquin took a 48-14 win over Arp in the 2022 season opener.

Up next: Beckville at Joaquin; Arp at Garrison

Hawkins vs. Maud

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, George Frost Field (Highway 8, Maud 75567)

Notable

Hawkins: Rowdy Searer … Brayden Givens … Josiah Welch … Coleman Tapia

Maud: Cason Leavitt … Trentyn Sisson … Micah Bishop … Slyder Sanders

Did you know: Maud and Hawkins will play their seventh football series game since 2008 … The Cardinals own a 4-2 series edge during that time after wins in 2008, 2009, 2021 and 2022

Up next: Simms Bowie at Hawkins, Aug. 31; Maud at New Diana, Sept. 1

Big Sandy vs. Prairiland

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Patriot Stadium (466 Farm-to-Market 196, Pattonville 75468)

Notable

Big Sandy: Kayden Smith … Malijah Francis … Ja’Davian Sanders … Logan Brown

Prairiland: Kardadrion Coulter … Gavin Nicholas … Carson Cox … DJ Ledbetter

Did you know: Prairiland and Big Sandy will battle in football for the third time since 2009 … The Patriots won the other two meetings during that time in 2009 and 2022

Up next: Quitman at Big Sandy; Prairiland at Ore City

Overton vs. Boles

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Kevin Kiper Memorial Stadium (423 Panther Path, Quinlan 75474)

Notable

Overton: Bryce Still … Isaiah Hawkins … Jayden Edwards … Kash Fletcher

Boles: Jon Cruthird … Layton Morgan … Kole Lively … Eric Dickerson

Did you know: Boles and Overton will battle for the fifth straight football season … The Hornets won all four meetings between 2019 and 2022

Up next: Overton at Tyler All Saints Episcopal School; Boles at Clarksville

Ore City vs. Linden-Kildare

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday/Rebel Stadium, 100 Rebel Road, Ore City 75683

Notable

Ore City: Slayden Wright … Gage Cavanaugh … Noah Garcia … Anthony Brown

Linden-Kildare: Charlie Kirkland … Max Belford … Omar Ruiz … Jacorey Birmingham

Did you know: Linden-Kildare and Ore City will compete on the gridiron for the 14th time since 2004 … The Tigers own a 7-6 series edge during that time

Up next: Prairiland at Ore City; Linden-Kildare at Alba-Golden

Leverett’s Chapel vs. Union Hill

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday/Lion Stadium, 8956 Highway 42/135 North, Laird Hill 75666

Notable

Leverett’s Chapel: DeMarion Brown … Eduardo Espinosa … Carson Ford … Joey Peery

Union Hill: Logan Dunn … Devin Espinoza … Eli Mendoza … Jacob Brewster

Did you know: Union Hill will play Leverett’s Chapel during football season for the 10th straight season … The Bulldogs own an 8-1 series edge during that stretch after wins from 2015 to 2022

Up next: Union Hill at Burkeville; Tyler HEAT at Leverett’s Chapel

Christian Heritage vs. Tyler Heat

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday/Sentinel Field, 2715 Farm-to-Market 1855, Longview 75604

Notable

CHCS: Ethan Moczygemba … Abe Rutherford … Thomas Peeler … Luke Stone

HEAT: Coen Starr … Bayden Brink … Samuel Tarrant … Caiden Stafford

Did you know: Christian Heritage Classical School and Tyler HEAT will meet on the gridiron for the seventh time since 2016 … Christian Heritage holds a 5-1 series edge during that time ... Christian Heritage stormed to the TAPPS Six-Man Division III state championship in 2022

Up next: CHCS at Weatherford Christian School; Tyler HEAT at Leverett’s Chapel

All Saints at Cross Roads

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Rock Tower Stadium (14434 Hwy 59, Cross Roads 75148)

Notable

All Saints: OL/DL Isaac Diaz (Sr.) ... RB Darek Kaminski (Jr.) ... RB Emerson Hadnot (So.) ... OL/LB Hudson Layne (Jr.) ... WR/DB Sam Jordan (Jr.)

Cross Roads: QB Riley Brown ... WR Bub Latham ... OL Braydon Hart ... RB Preston Otis ...

Did you know: Cross Roads won last season at Mewbourne Field in Tyler, 54-18. ... According to TexasFootball.com, the game is rated a pick’em. ... The Trojans are competing as a TAPPS independent squad. The game was originally scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m., but has been moved to 7:30 p.m. due to the heat

Up next: Overton at All Saints, Friday, Sept. 1; Meridian at Cross Roads, Friday, Sept. 1.

Brook Hill at Grapevine Faith

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Grapevine Ford Field (730 East Worth St., Grapevine 76051)

Notable

Brook Hill: WR/DB Colton Richards. ... QB Jonah McCown ... OL/LB Luke Middleton ... WR/DB Ryder Williams ...

Grapevine Faith: RB Clayton Sobecki ... QB Tate Holt ... CB Ben Wagoner

Did you know: Grapevine Faith won last season, 61-21, in Bullard. ... According to TexasFootball.com, Brook Hill is a five-point favorite. ... Brook Hill Coach Scott Ryle is entering his eighth year at the helm of the Guard program

Up next: Dallas Life Oak Cliff at Brook Hill, Friday, Sept. 1; Grapevine Faith Christian at The Woodlands Christian, Friday, Sept. 1.

