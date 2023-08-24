Tyler Legacy vs. Lufkin
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Abe Martin Stadium (309 S. Medford Dr., Lufkin, 75902)
Notable
Tyler Legacy: DL Travis Jackson (63 tackles, 7.5 tackles, 15 TFL) … QB Luke Wolf (1,122 yards passing, 6 TDs; 717 yards rushing, 5 TDs) … LB Brooks Gallagher (117 tackles, 15 TFL, 4 sacks) … DB Makel Sears (3 INT)
Lufkin: RB Kedren Young (237 carries, 1,666 yards, 19 TDs) … DL Zion Williams (31 tackles, 3 sacks) … DB Isaiah Menefee (67 tackles) … QB TJ Hammond (110 of 194, 1,464 yards, 13 TDs, 9 INT)
Did you know: Lufkin and Tyler Legacy — formerly Tyler Lee — first met in 1960. Lufkin won that game 26-8. The teams met every year from 1960-2004, including twice each in 2002 and 2003. The teams didn’t play 2005-07, and the series resumed from 2008-15. This will be the fourth straight season the two teams have played with Lufkin taking a 31-23 victory last season. Lufkin leads the series 39-18-1 … Jackson is a TCU commit … Young is committed to Notre Dame … Williams is a four-star recruit with offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Notre Dame and more.
Up next: Tyler Legacy at Tyler; Lufkin vs. Nacogdoches (at SFA)
Van vs. Pine Tree
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday/Van Memorial Stadium, 1085 North Maple Street, Van 75790
Notable
Van: Jaxon Moffatt … Landon Smith … Jose Suarez … Ace Bostick
Pine Tree: Dealyn Evans … Matt Cates … L’Marion Hunter … Kalil Deckard
Did you know: Van and Pine Tree will meet for the fourth time since 2012 … The Vandals own a 2-1 series edge during that time after wins in 2012 and 2022 … The Pirates, meanwhile, prevailed in 2013 … Van finished its 2022 season at the Class 4A Division II bi-district playoff round, while Pine Tree missed the 2021 and 2022 UIL postseasons.
Up next: Van at Chapel Hill; Lindale at Pine Tree
Marshall vs. Tyler
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium (609 Fair Park Drive, Tyler 75701)
Notable
Marshall: QB Collier Slone (6-0, 215, Sr.) ... OL David Carlisle (5-9, 223, Jr.) ... RB Semaj Gatson (5-8, 150, Jr.) ... WR D’Kerrius Shaw (5-10, 161, Sr.) ... OL Eric Perkins (6-4, 315, So.) ... LB Judson Illingworth (6-0, 2-3, Jr.) ... LB Kenneth Villeareal (5-10, 212, Sr.) ... OLB Kaiden Rogers (6-1, 175, Jr.) ... LB Landen Jones (6-2, 204, So.) ...
Tyler: WR Derrick McFall (5-10, 180, Sr.)... WR Marquette “Deuce” Martin (5-8, 152, Sr.) ... QB Nicholas Collins (5-8, 158, Jr.) ... RB JaMichael Cooper (5-8, 189, Sr.) ... H-Back/TE Keondré Powers (5-10, 210, Jr.) ... C Joseph Young (6-0, 323, Jr.) ... DT Jace Sanford (6-3, 238, Sr.) ... DT Julian Dews (6-3, 225, Sr.) ... NG Trusten Mallard-Foreman (6-3, 385, Soph.) ... ILB D’Canaan Sueing (5-10, 193, Jr.)
Did you know: The game was originally scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m., but was moved to 7:30 p.m. because of the heat, Tyler Coach Rashaun Woods said. ... Tyler ranks 14th all-time in Texas High School Football with 730 wins, according to Joe Lee Smith’s texashighschoolfootballhistory.com. ... Marshall has 627 wins, which ranks 58th. ... Tyler and Marshall met for the first time in 1908, a 16-0 win by the Mavericks. The Lions and Mavs once played the final game of the regular season on Thanksgiving. ... Tyler had won the previous five meeting before year’s 40-29 win by the Mavericks in Marshall. From 1955 until 2001, Marshall and Tyler met every season. ... Tyler leads the series 50-33-3
Up next: Tyler Legacy at Tyler, Friday, Sept. 1; Marshall at Longview, Friday, Sept. 1.
Kilgore vs. Carthage
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday/R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, 600 Harris Street, Kilgore 75662
Notable
Kilgore: Zaylon Stoker … Derrick Williams … Matthew Hardy … PJ Wiley
Carthage: Bradan Manning … KD Matlock … KJ Edwards … Jett Surratt
Did you know: Kilgore and Carthage will add a 58th chapter to their storied Bulldog brawl football rivalry on August 25 … Kilgore owns a slight 29-28 all-time series edge against Carthage since the matchup began in 1951, but Carthage has won all five meetings since 2017 … Carthage won the Class 4A Division II state championship in 2022, while Kilgore advanced to the Class 4A Division I Region III final.
Up next: Gilmer at Kilgore; Pittsburg at Carthage
Mount Pleasant vs. Pittsburg
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pirate Stadium (300 North Texas Street, Pittsburg 75686)
Notable
Mount Pleasant: Mason McMinn … Dylan Bennett … LaTristan Thompson … Antez Jeffery
Pittsburg: Jaylen Holloway … Twan Thompson … Marcus Moton … Levi Lain
Did you know: The neighboring towns are only separated by 11.4 miles and will battle in football for the second straight season … Mount Pleasant earned a 22-16 home win in the 2022 season opener, but it ultimately missed last year’s UIL postseason … Pittsburg, meanwhile, bounced back from the early season loss to earn its second straight playoff appearance.
Up next: Sulphur Springs at Mount Pleasant; Pittsburg at Carthage
Hallsville vs. Terrell
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bobcat Stadium (#1 Bobcat Lane, Hallsville 75650)
Notable
Hallsville: Ethan Miller … Andrew Griffin … Isaiah McDonald … Kobe Gaut
Terrell: Chase Bingmon … Lindon Henderson … Marquel Hambric … Keiundre Johnson
Did you know: Hallsville will open the season against Terrell for the fourth time since 2018 … The Bobcats are 3-0 against the Tigers during that time after wins in 2018, 2019 and 2022 … Hallsville advanced to the Class 5A Division II bi-district round of the postseason last fall, while Terrell marched all the way to the Class 5A Division II Region II semifinal.
Up next: Hallsville at Henderson; Sunnyvale at Terrell
Henderson vs. Liberty-Eylau
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Harris Field (2901 Leopard Drive, Texarkana 75501)
Notable
Henderson: Kaleb Tate … Jordan Smiley … Dashawn Jackson … Aden Butler
Liberty-Eylau: Dequane Prevo … WT Jones … Greg London … Cameron Hadaway
Did you know: Henderson will meet Liberty-Eylau for a fifth football game since 2010 … The Lions are 3-1 during that stretch after wins in 2010, 2011 and 2020 … The Leopards disrupted that success with a road win last season … Liberty-Eylau finished the 2022 campaign as a Class 4A Division II bi-district finalist, while Henderson missed the UIL postseason.
Up next: Hallsville at Henderson; Liberty-Eylau at Paris
Kaufman vs. Lindale
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Eagle Stadium (200 Stadium Dr., Lindale, 75771)
Notable
Kaufman: WR/DB Kylveon Morrow … QB Ty Burleson …DL Will Bowers … OL Eric Espinosa
Lindale: OL Casey Poe … QB Clint Thurman (1,833 passing yards, 22 TDs; 1,543 rushing yards, 17 TDs) … WR Marcus Field (42 catches, 779 yards, 11 TDs) … DL Jake Curbow
Did you know: The Eagles and Lions have met the past seven seasons with Kaufman leading 4-3 after a 24-17 victory last season. Lindale won 30-28 in 2020, and Kaufman won 39-36 in 2021 … Poe, who is rated as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the country by On3Sports, is committed to Alabama.
Up next: Crandall at Kaufman; Lindale at Pine Tree
Sulphur Springs vs. Jacksonville
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; The Tomato Bowl (202 Austin Street, Jacksonville, 75766)
Notable
Sulphur Springs: QB Brady Driver … RB Malachi Roland … DB Austin Chaney … WR Skylar Lewis
Jacksonville: WR/DB Jermaine Taylor … RB Jayden Boyd … DL Dominique Bowens … QB Brady McCown
Did you know: Jacksonville has had five straight losing seasons and last made the playoffs in 2017 … Sulphur Springs won last season’s meeting 21-6 — the Indians’ lowest offensive total of the season.
Up next: Sulphur Springs at Mount Pleasant; Jacksonville at Whitehouse
Nacogdoches vs. Palestine
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Wildcat Stadium (1600 S Loop 256, Palestine, 75801)
Notable
Nacogdoches: WR Jaylon Brown … RB James Williams … LB Braxton Jones … LB Connor McAninch
Palestine: RB/LB Elijah Walker … QB/DL Hudson Dear … RB/LB Tidarion Crawford … OL Baylynn Williams
Did you know: Palestine took a 37-31 win over Nacogdoches last season … Palestine has made the playoffs in all of the past four seasons … Nacogdoches is now under the direction of Darby House, who posted a 29-37 record at Somerville and Poteet.
Up next: Nacogdoches vs. Lufkin (at SFA); Palestine at Jasper
Athens vs. Brownsboro
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Bear Stadium (11233 Ingram Street, Brownsboro, 75756)
Notable
Athens: RB Jamarui Manning … WR Jorien Ray (54 catches, 656 yards, 8 TDs) … LB Jaxon Stiles (100 tackles) … LB Gage Friedrich
Brownsboro: WR Gekyle Baker … DB Micah Strickland … DL/TE Beau Hardin … QB Adam Thompson
Did you know: Athens holds a 12-8 lead in the series and has won the last four meetings. Athens took a 34-27 victory last season in the Highway 31 rivalry … Baker is a four-star receiver committed to TCU, and Strickland is a four-star cornerback with offers from Colorado State, Nebraska, Texas Tech and UTSA.
Up next: Life Waxahachie at Athens; Brownsboro at Fairfield
Tatum vs. Center
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Roughrider Stadium (658 Rough Rider Drive, Center 75935)
Notable
Tatum: Cole Watson … Carson Gonzalez … Luke Sigler … Cayden Tatum
Center: Kaden Dixon … Cash Cross … Lance Wilburn … Timothy Johnson
Did you know: The competitive football series between Tatum and Center continues with the 15th battle since 2004 … The Eagles hold an 8-6 edge during that time after wins in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2013, 2014, 2020 and 2021 … The Roughriders, meanwhile, were victorious in 2009, 2012, 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2022
Up next: Daingerfield at Tatum; Center at Spring Hill
Jefferson vs. New Boston
When/Where: 8 p.m. Friday, W. F. Lockett Stadium (#1 Bulldog Drive, Jefferson 75657)
Notable
Jefferson: Kamran Williams … Judsen Carter … Travis Harris … Bryce Clark
New Boston: Connor Bobbitt … Dontae Thompson … Chris Ganaway … Xavier Rowden
Did you know: Jefferson and New Boston will meet during football season for the 12th time since 2004 … The Bulldogs hold an 8-3 series edge during that time after wins in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022 … The Lions, meanwhile, prevailed in 2014, 2020 and 2021
Up next: Timpson at Jefferson; New Boston at Queen City
White Oak vs. Troup
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Roughneck Stadium (200 South White Oak Road, White Oak 75693)
Notable
White Oak: Jaxsen Ludlow … De’Arious Williams … Collin Wheat … Dakota Greene
Troup: Trae Davis … Grayson Hearon … Ty Lovelady … Joe Salgado
Did you know: White Oak and Troup have a scheduled football meeting for the sixth time since 2006 … The Roughnecks hold a 3-2 series edge during that time after wins in 2007, 2012, and 2013, while Troup prevailed in 2006 and 2022
Up next: White Oak at Harmony; Carlisle at Troup
West Rusk vs. Malakoff
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium (15201 Farm-To-Market 3062, Malakoff 75148)
Notable
West Rusk: Noah Murphy … Ty Harper … Xander Mason … Cole Jackson
Malakoff: Chauncey Hogg … Mason Logan … Mike Jones … Jason Tennyson
Did you know: Malakoff and West Rusk will meet on the gridiron for the third time in the past four seasons … The Tigers won the 2020 and 2022 matchups against the Raiders
Up next: Sabine at West Rusk; Malakoff at Grandview
Fairfield vs. Rusk
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Eagle Stadium (800 Salem Road, Rusk, 75785)
Notable
Fairfield: QB Cameron Cockerell … ATH Rowdy Hand … OL River Bonds … DB Camron Daniels
Rusk: RB/DB Spencer Barnett … OL Micah Givens … DL Jackson Dowling … LB JerMichael Sturns
Did you know: Rusk and Fairfield have met in all of the past 15 seasons. Fairfield holds an 8-7 advantage in that span. Rusk has won the past three meetings as the two teams have faced off in the past five season openers. Rusk won 35-3 in last season’s meeting.
Up next: Brownsboro at Fairfield; Rusk at Crockett
Mineola vs. Canton
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Norris Birdwell Stadium (W. St. Highway 243 at Cherry Creek Road, Canton, 75103)
Notable
Mineola: QB Braydon Alley … DL Chris Rossie … LB Paul Stanley … OL Bryson Myers
Canton: QB Nathan Parker … LB Brayden Norrelll … WR Justus Petree … OL Croix Hesskew
Did you know: Canton took a 34-27 win over Mineola last season … Mineola head coach Aaron Slider and Canton head coach Heath Ragle have worked together at multiple schools.
Up next: Hughes Springs at Mineola; Canton at Winnsboro
Mabank vs. Bullard
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Panther Stadium (1000 S. Houston Street, Bullard, 75757)
Notable
Mabank: DB Jordan Flores … LB Kameron Wilkinson … DB Noah Romero … RB Kyler Howeth
Bullard: QB Ayden Barrett (2,055 yards passing, 27 TDs) … RB Quasy Warren (164 carries, 818 yards, 6 TDs) … WR Clifford Douglas III (51 catches, 815 yards, 12 TDs) … OL Austin Ellis
Did you know: Bullard took a 28-22 win over Mabank last season to end a two-game losing streak in the series.
Up next: Mabank at Brownsboro, Sept. 8; Bullard at Caddo Mills
Waskom vs. Redwater
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Dragon Stadium (120 Red River Road North, Redwater 75573)
Notable
Waskom: Nate Espy … Moises Agundiz … Abraham Terrazas … Chris Hernandez
Redwater: Gavin Carrell … Marquez Jones … Cade Pipes … Devan Smith
Did you know: Waskom and Redwater will compete in football for the sixth time since 2008 … The Wildcats prevailed in 2018, 2019 and 2022, while the Dragons won in 2008 and 2009
Up next: Waskom at Paul Pewitt; Redwater at Atlanta
Hughes Springs vs. Garrison
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mustang Stadium (701 Russell, Hughes Springs 75656)
Notable
Hughes Springs: EJ Searcy … Braxton Pfeiffer … Tanner Westmoreland … Bryce Ratley
Garrison: Omarion Rasberry … Brayden Davidson … Gavin Pollard … Ja’Christopher Shepherd
Did you know: Garrison and Hughes Springs will play for the sixth time since 2004 … The Bulldogs lead that stretch of the series 4-1 after wins in 2004, 2005, 2016 and 2022, while the Mustangs broke through for a successful outing in 2017
Up next: Hughes Springs at Mineola; Arp at Garrison
Atlanta vs. Elysian Fields
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jacket Stadium (2400 Farm-To-Market 451, Elysian Fields 75642)
Notable
Atlanta: Markeylin Batton … Peyton Harrison … Marquavion Owens … Carmello Henderson
Elysian Fields: Lawson Swank … Deuntae Harrison … Dravian Rather … Nunu Kennedy
Did you know: Atlanta and Elysian Fields have scheduled a matchup for the second straight football season … The Rabbits topped the Yellowjackets 27-2 on August 26, 2022
Up next: Redwater at Atlanta; Elysian Fields at De Kalb
Harmony vs. Hooks
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hornet Stadium (601 East Avenue E, Hooks 75561)
Notable
Harmony: Boston Seahorn … Weston Seahorn … Jake Shannon … Braxton Baker
Hooks: Keyshawn Walls … Michael Baysinger … Jatavious Johnson … Ripken Birdwell
Did you know: Hooks and Harmony will compete for the fourth time since 2014 …The Hornets own a 2-1 series edge during that stretch after wins in 2014 and 2022 … The Eagles, on the other hand, prevailed in 2015
Up next: White Oak at Harmony; Hooks at Cooper
New Diana vs. Quitman
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bud Moody Stadium (Morris Avenue, Quitman 75783)
Notable
New Diana: Davyon Mapps … Cohle Sherman … Ayden Hamilton … Jaiydyn Johnson
Quitman: Klayton Meadows … Kameron Crockett … Landon Green … Mikey Pickering
Did you know: New Diana and Quitman will play in a second straight football season opener … The Eagles topped the Bulldogs in a 20-18 nail-biter on August 26, 2022
Up next: Maud at New Diana; Quitman at Big Sandy
Winnsboro vs. Paul Pewitt
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Brahmas Stadium (1330 US 67, Omaha, 75571
Notable
Winnsboro: QB Kyler Finney (3,405 yards passing, 40 TDs; 904 yards rushing, 15 TDs) … WR Will Wilcox (39 catches, 723 yards, 8 TDs) …WR Malic Reddic (37 catches, 610 yards, 11 TDs) … LB Ronald Merdia (126 tackles)
Paul Pewitt: OL Braylyn Nix … ATH Champ Bailey … DL J.D. Smith … RB Kei’drick Hawkins
Did you know: Paul Pewitt and Winnsboro are meeting for the third straight season … The Brahmas were defeated 51-29 by the Red Raiders in 2022.
Up next: Canton at Winnsboro; Waskom at Paul Pewitt
Cooper vs. Grand Saline
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Carter Elliott Field at Indian Memorial Field (500 Stadium Dr., Grand Saline 75140)
Notable
Cooper: LB Canon Ingram (5-11, 185, Sr.) ... WR/LB Markell Smith (5-11, 184, RB) ... LB/RB Keywine Denson (5-10, 170, Sr.) ... DL Alfred Wilkerson (6-4, 235, Sr.) ...
Grand Saline: WR/LB Brian Eizalde (5-10, 170, Sr.) ... HB/LB Colt Boyd (6-1, 210, Jr.) ... OL/LB Carson Brown (6-2, 240, Jr.) ... RB/DB Payton Butterfield (5-10, 165, Sr.) ...
Did you know: Cooper won last year’s contest 32-18 in Cooper. ... Both teams made the playoffs last season. ... The Bulldogs won 13 consecutive games before falling in the fourth round of the playoffs to Timpson (34-13). ... The Indians lost in bi-district to New Boston (59-35)
Up next: Hooks at Cooper, Friday, Sept. 1; Grand Saline at Palmer, Friday, Sept. 1.
Grace Community vs. Winona
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium (605 Wildcat Dr., Winona 75792)
Notable
Grace Community: RB Grant Turner (5-10, 175, Sr.) ... LB/K/P Blake Harmon (6-0, 220, Sr.) ... LB Dylan Taylor (6-1, 225, Sr.) ... OL/DL Seth Wilson (6-1, 235, Sr.) ...
Winona: RB/DB LurBryson Ross (5-7, 170, Jr.) ... QB/LB Josh Rice (5-10, 190, Jr.) ... WR/DB Cabron Hampton (5-11, 170, Sr.) ... OL/DL DK Decker (5-8, 220, Jr.) ...
Did you know: Grace won last year’s contest 39-7 in Tyler. According to TexasFootball.com, Grace is favored by 42 points
Up next: Wills Point at Grace Community, Friday, Sept. 1; Lone Oak at Winona, Friday, Sept. 1.
Frankston at Grapeland
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Grapeland Sandies Stadium (1007 N. Olive St., Grapeland 75844)
Notable
Frankston: RB/LB Tyler Rogers (5-10, 175, Jr.) ... QB/OLB Reese Hicks (6-1, 190, Jr.) ... DB/WR Conlan Lemary (6-2, 270, Sr.) ... DB Ryan Harper (5-9, 165, Sr.) ...
Grapeland: RB Maleek Johnson (5-6, 170, So.) ... OL Jesse Ellington (6-1, 280, So.) ... OL Justin Ellington (6-5, 305, Sr.) ... DL Jesse Ellington (6-1, 280, So.) ...
Did you know: Frankston won last year’s contest 24-22. According to TexasFootball.com, Frankston is favored by 13 points ... Grapeland plays its home opener and then plays three straight road games — Lovelady, Bremond and Groveton. ... The Indians begin playing football in 1908, but did not play from 1942-1946 due to World War II.
Up next: Huntington at Frankston, Friday, Sept. 1; Grapeland at Lovelady, Friday, Sept. 1.
Alto at Shelbyville
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Dragon Stadium (343 FM 417 West, Shelbyville 75973)
Notable
Alto: QB Keegan Davis (6-1, 195, Sr.) ... WR Tyler Bond (5-10, 155, Jr.) ... RB Derek Mumphrey (5-10, 165, So.) ... FS Zack Battle (6-3, 185, Jr.) ...
Shelbyville: QB/DB DJ Barnes (5-11, 175, Jr.) ... RB Benny Smith (5-10, 205, So.) ... WR/DB Dylan Parker (5-9, 165, Sr.) ... OL/DL Casen Lee (6-3, 270, Sr.) ...
Did you know: Shelbyville a wild 48-44 game won last year in Alto. ... According to TexasFootball.com, Shelbyville is favored by 23 points ... The Yellowjackets will play for pride, sitting out the postseason again to finish off a two-year punishment for providing inaccurate enrollment figures to the UIL prior to the 2022 season
Up next: Pineland West Sabine at Alto, Friday, Sept. 1; Shelbyville at Hemphill, Friday, Sept. 1.
Joaquin vs. Arp
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium (420 E. Front St., Arp, 75750)
Notable
Joaquin: QB Gauge Jordan … HB Jericho Newman … TE Ty Neal … OL/DL Clayton Thomas
Arp: QB Frank Smith (1,958 yards passing, 21 TDs; 616 yards rushing, 15 TDs) … RB KJ Yarbrough (915 yards, 6 Tds) … LB Bryant Lane (75 tackles) … WR Demarcus Wade
Did you know: Joaquin took a 48-14 win over Arp in the 2022 season opener.
Up next: Beckville at Joaquin; Arp at Garrison
Hawkins vs. Maud
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, George Frost Field (Highway 8, Maud 75567)
Notable
Hawkins: Rowdy Searer … Brayden Givens … Josiah Welch … Coleman Tapia
Maud: Cason Leavitt … Trentyn Sisson … Micah Bishop … Slyder Sanders
Did you know: Maud and Hawkins will play their seventh football series game since 2008 … The Cardinals own a 4-2 series edge during that time after wins in 2008, 2009, 2021 and 2022
Up next: Simms Bowie at Hawkins, Aug. 31; Maud at New Diana, Sept. 1
Big Sandy vs. Prairiland
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Patriot Stadium (466 Farm-to-Market 196, Pattonville 75468)
Notable
Big Sandy: Kayden Smith … Malijah Francis … Ja’Davian Sanders … Logan Brown
Prairiland: Kardadrion Coulter … Gavin Nicholas … Carson Cox … DJ Ledbetter
Did you know: Prairiland and Big Sandy will battle in football for the third time since 2009 … The Patriots won the other two meetings during that time in 2009 and 2022
Up next: Quitman at Big Sandy; Prairiland at Ore City
Overton vs. Boles
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Kevin Kiper Memorial Stadium (423 Panther Path, Quinlan 75474)
Notable
Overton: Bryce Still … Isaiah Hawkins … Jayden Edwards … Kash Fletcher
Boles: Jon Cruthird … Layton Morgan … Kole Lively … Eric Dickerson
Did you know: Boles and Overton will battle for the fifth straight football season … The Hornets won all four meetings between 2019 and 2022
Up next: Overton at Tyler All Saints Episcopal School; Boles at Clarksville
Ore City vs. Linden-Kildare
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday/Rebel Stadium, 100 Rebel Road, Ore City 75683
Notable
Ore City: Slayden Wright … Gage Cavanaugh … Noah Garcia … Anthony Brown
Linden-Kildare: Charlie Kirkland … Max Belford … Omar Ruiz … Jacorey Birmingham
Did you know: Linden-Kildare and Ore City will compete on the gridiron for the 14th time since 2004 … The Tigers own a 7-6 series edge during that time
Up next: Prairiland at Ore City; Linden-Kildare at Alba-Golden
Leverett’s Chapel vs. Union Hill
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday/Lion Stadium, 8956 Highway 42/135 North, Laird Hill 75666
Notable
Leverett’s Chapel: DeMarion Brown … Eduardo Espinosa … Carson Ford … Joey Peery
Union Hill: Logan Dunn … Devin Espinoza … Eli Mendoza … Jacob Brewster
Did you know: Union Hill will play Leverett’s Chapel during football season for the 10th straight season … The Bulldogs own an 8-1 series edge during that stretch after wins from 2015 to 2022
Up next: Union Hill at Burkeville; Tyler HEAT at Leverett’s Chapel
Christian Heritage vs. Tyler Heat
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday/Sentinel Field, 2715 Farm-to-Market 1855, Longview 75604
Notable
CHCS: Ethan Moczygemba … Abe Rutherford … Thomas Peeler … Luke Stone
HEAT: Coen Starr … Bayden Brink … Samuel Tarrant … Caiden Stafford
Did you know: Christian Heritage Classical School and Tyler HEAT will meet on the gridiron for the seventh time since 2016 … Christian Heritage holds a 5-1 series edge during that time ... Christian Heritage stormed to the TAPPS Six-Man Division III state championship in 2022
Up next: CHCS at Weatherford Christian School; Tyler HEAT at Leverett’s Chapel
All Saints at Cross Roads
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Rock Tower Stadium (14434 Hwy 59, Cross Roads 75148)
Notable
All Saints: OL/DL Isaac Diaz (Sr.) ... RB Darek Kaminski (Jr.) ... RB Emerson Hadnot (So.) ... OL/LB Hudson Layne (Jr.) ... WR/DB Sam Jordan (Jr.)
Cross Roads: QB Riley Brown ... WR Bub Latham ... OL Braydon Hart ... RB Preston Otis ...
Did you know: Cross Roads won last season at Mewbourne Field in Tyler, 54-18. ... According to TexasFootball.com, the game is rated a pick’em. ... The Trojans are competing as a TAPPS independent squad. The game was originally scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m., but has been moved to 7:30 p.m. due to the heat
Up next: Overton at All Saints, Friday, Sept. 1; Meridian at Cross Roads, Friday, Sept. 1.
Brook Hill at Grapevine Faith
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Grapevine Ford Field (730 East Worth St., Grapevine 76051)
Notable
Brook Hill: WR/DB Colton Richards. ... QB Jonah McCown ... OL/LB Luke Middleton ... WR/DB Ryder Williams ...
Grapevine Faith: RB Clayton Sobecki ... QB Tate Holt ... CB Ben Wagoner
Did you know: Grapevine Faith won last season, 61-21, in Bullard. ... According to TexasFootball.com, Brook Hill is a five-point favorite. ... Brook Hill Coach Scott Ryle is entering his eighth year at the helm of the Guard program
Up next: Dallas Life Oak Cliff at Brook Hill, Friday, Sept. 1; Grapevine Faith Christian at The Woodlands Christian, Friday, Sept. 1.