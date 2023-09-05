Van’s Landry Jones has earned Tyler Morning Telegraph Volleyball Player of the Week honors for matches played Aug. 28-Sept. 2.
Jones had 29 assists, 25 digs, 23 kills and three blocks in matches against Neches and Rains.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
Chapel Hill senior middle blocker Landry Binning helped the Lady Bulldogs to sweeps of Quitman and Grace Community to give Chapel Hill 12 wins on the season. The Lady Bulldogs surpassed their 2022 win total before district play has started. Binning had 20 kills and five aces for Chapel Hill. During the previous week, Binning had 13 aces, 29 kills and eight blocks, surpassing 150 kills on the season.
Van’s Jordan Ryan had 32 digs, 21 kills, three assists, three blocks and two aces. Abby Clyburn had 46 digs, three assists and one ace.
Rusk senior right side hitter/defensive specialist Julianna Mendoza had 25 kills, five blocks, 19 digs and nine aces. Senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Sarah Boudreaux had 23 kills, five blocks, 29 digs, four assists and seven aces.
Jacksonville’s Sa’Kiya Anderson had 11 kills and two blocks. Brilyn Bateman had 28 digs and two aces. Trunijah Butler had eight kills, 14 digs and five blocks. Kelcie Dominy had two aces, eight kills and 15 digs. Chensi Speaker had 10 digs and 32 assists. Lexis Baker had two aces and 13 kills.
Alba-Golden junior middle blocker had five blocks, four kills and an ace. Junior libero Alyssa Murdock had 20 digs and seven service points.
Whitehouse junior middle blocker Kassidy Meyer had 59 kills, seven blocks and hit .387 to earn Whitehouse Tournament MVP honors. Senior outside hitter had 37 kills, including the match points against Pleasant Grove and against Spring Hill in the Whitehouse Tournament championship.
Multiple East Texas teams earned a spot in the Texas Girls Coaches Association state rankings.
In Class 5A, Hallsville (21-5) is No. 11 and Texas High (21-5) No. 19. In Class 4A, Spring Hill (21-3) is No. 3, Pleasant Grove (17-4) No. 9, Lindale (17-6) No. 16 and Caddo Mills (19-5) No. 19. In Class 3A, Paris Chisum (20-1) is No. 2, Hooks (20-5) No. 8, Tatum (23-8) No. 11, Central Heights (19-7) No. 23 and New Boston (12-6) No. 24. In Class 2A, Detroit (22-4) is No. 7, Overton (18-5) No. 12, North Hopkins (14-5) No. 20 and Como-Pickton (14-9) No. 24. In Class 1A, Neches (19-5) is No. 3, Miller Grove (14-10) No. 13 and Leverett’s Chapel (11-14) No. 25.