Arp’s Maddie Birdsong has earned Tyler Morning Telegraph Volleyball Player of the Week honors for matches played Aug. 21-26.
Birdsong had 181 kills, 53 digs and 20 aces as the Lady Tigers defeated Union Grove and competed in the Gary Tournament.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
Tyler Legacy’s Taylor Woods had 49 kills and five blocks. Lexie Correa had 74 assists, 35 digs and 10 aces.
Alba-Golden’s Alexis Wilmut had 54 kills, 28 service points, 10 blocks and seven digs. Erin Langston had 38 service points, 75 assists and 27 digs.
Brownsboro’s Khyra Garrett had 22 kills, four blocks and 22 digs.
All Saints’ Kayla DeCampos had 12 aces, 27 digs and 69 assists.
Grace Community’s Olivia Clark had 74 assists, four blocks, 36 digs, five kills and four aces.
Jacksonville’s Sa’Kiya Anderson had 22 kills, 11 digs and two blocks. Brilyn Bateman had three kills, seven aces and 41 digs. Trunijah Butler had 25 kills, 11 digs and six blocks. Kelcie Dominy had eight aces, 17 kills and 24 digs. Chesni Speaker had seven aces, 10 digs and 57 assists.
Multiple East Texas teams earned a spot in the Texas Girls Coaches Association state rankings.
In Class 5A, Texas High (12-2) is No. 20. In Class 4A, Spring Hill (17-3) is No. 8, Pleasant Grove (14-2) No. 9, Lindale (14-4) No. 15 and Caddo Mills (13-3) No. 18. In Class 3A, Tatum (21-7) is No. 10, Central Heights (18-4) No. 11, Hooks (18-5) No. 16 and Troup (11-4) No. 22. In Class 2A, Detroit (21-3) is No. 5, Como-Pickton (10-6) No. 11, Overton (13-4) No. 15, Cross Roads (15-5) No. 16 and Gary (14-9) No. 25. In Class 1A, Neches (15-4) is No. 2 and Miller Grove (12-10) No. 13.