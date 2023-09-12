Edgewood’s Kassidy Paul has earned Tyler Morning Telegraph Volleyball Player of the Week honors for matches played Sept. 4-9.
Paul had 39 kills, nine blocks, 23 digs and two aces in wins over Bullard and Paris Chisum.
Against Bullard, Paul had 19 kills, six blocks, 12 digs and two aces. In a win over No. 2 Chisum, Paul had 20 kills, three blocks and 11 digs.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
Tyler Legacy’s Kate Priest had 23 digs.
Lindale’s Reagan Cates had 19 kills and four blocks as the Lady Eagles took a non-district win over Tyler and then opened district competition with a victory over Van. Kayli Vickery had 11 kills and 11 blocks.
West Rusk’s Alexa Gibson had 24 digs in wins over Leverett’s Chapel and Arp. Bella Mata had 44 assists, two aces and 25 digs. Carlie Buckner had nine aces, 14 digs and 10 kills. Hannah Haffner had 13 kills, five blocks and five digs.
Jacksonville’s Trunijah Butler had 18 kills, 12 digs and four blocks. Andrea Hernandez had five aces, 29 assists and 17 digs. Kelcie Dominy had 15 kills, 15 digs and two aces. Chesni Speaker had 38 assists, 24 digs and three aces. Lexis Baker had two aces and 15 kills.
Van’s Jordan Ryan had 18 kills, 15 digs, four blocks and two aces. Landry Jones had 25 assists, 21 kills, 15 digs and four blocks. Abby Clyburn had 27 digs, one ace and one assist. Coco Brown had 36 assists, 20 digs and four aces.
Multiple East Texas teams earned a spot in the Texas Girls Coaches Association state rankings.
In Class 5A, Hallsville (22-5) is No. 9 and Texas High (23-5) No. 18. In Class 4A, Spring Hill (24-4) is No. 4, Pleasant Grove (22-5) No. 11, Caddo Mills (21-5) No. 16, Lindale (22-7) No. 21 and Wills Point (16-9) No. 25. In Class 3A, Hooks (22-5) is No. 5, Paris Chisum (23-3) No. 8, Central Heights (24-8) No. 16 and Hughes Springs (15-6) No. 21. In Class 2A, Detroit (24-4) is No. 5, Overton (20-5) No. 10 and North Hopkins (18-7). In Class 1A, Neches (20-5) is No. 3 and Miller Grove (15-11) No. 15.