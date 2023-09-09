LINDALE — Van had six rushing touchdowns — four by the Moffatt twins — as the Vandals took a 42-37 win over rival Lindale Friday night at Eagle Stadium.
“It was great win,” junior quarterback Jaxon Moffatt said. “It was a great atmosphere, like you’re playing a playoff game. You come out here and the stands on both sides are packed. Everybody played really hard. It was great to see. It was a great win.”
Jaxon Moffatt was 8 of 10 passing for 167 yards, and he had 23 carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns. His brother, Austin Moffatt, had nine carries for 82 yards and a 43-yard touchdown run. Austin Moffatt also had a 26-yard reception on the game-clinching final drive.
“Everybody chipped in tonight,” Van head coach Jared Moffatt said. “I’m proud of my two kids. They played their butts off tonight. Both of them made some huge plays. After they called holding, didn’t call holding all night; four quarters of football, and they haven’t called one holding. They called that holding down there, which I couldn’t believe, and then we throw the throwback screen, and Jaxon and Austin pick it up. And then the last play to finish it (a pass from Jaxon to Luke Horton). I’m so proud of the way everybody played tonight.”
With Van leading 42-37, the Vandals got the ball back with 6:45 left after Clint Thurman’s 24-yard touchdown run for the Eagles on fourth down.
On third and 12 from its own 34, Van used the misdirection screen as Jaxon found Austin, who went 26 yards to the Lindale 40 for the first down. On fourth and 3 from the Lindale 22, the Vandals went for it and threw another pass as Jaxon hit a wide-open Horton, who went down quickly at the 9 to allow the Vandals to kneel out the remainder of the clock.
“We called it because they were fogging it up,” Coach Moffatt said. “We said let’s try to win it. So we kind of made that up on the sidelines. Jaxon was the first one who said don’t score. Luke asked, and we said no, catch this ball and get down, and the game is over. I’m so proud of these guys. It’s a great win for us.”
“We didn’t work on that in practice all week,” Jaxon said. “We were on the sideline, and we have been running the ball all night. They had guys in the box, and we did a great job, good execution all around. He got down. It was a great play, a great way to win the game.”
The opening quarter featured a lot of action.
On the second play from scrimmage, Gabriel Bachert picked off a pass from Thurman for the Vandals. Lindale got the ball back when Jake Curbow came from the backside and hit Jaxon Moffatt, and Miles Miller recovered the fumble for the Eagles.
Two plays later, Thurman went 60 yards to the end zone to give Lindale a 7-0 lead.
Lindale then appeared to have an interception by Matthew Kenney, but a roughing the passer nullified the turnover. After a 20-yard run by Jaxon, Hudson Legrow came up with an interception for the Eagles.
After forcing a Lindale punt, van needed three plays to go 33 yards to the end zone as Jaxon Moffatt scored on an 8-yard run to tie the score at 7-7 with 5:16 left in the first quarter.
Following another Lindale punt, Van lost another fumble, also recovered by Miller. Wyatt Parker used a spin move to score a 38-yard touchdown on the next play to put the Eagles up 14-7.
Van had the quick answer. Easton Hinch had a 24-yard kickoff return to set up a 43-yard touchdown run by Austin Moffatt to tie the score at 14 with 1:42 left in the opening quarter.
Lindale punted on the final play of the first quarter, and Van turned it into a 3-yard touchdown run by Cannon Rainey after Caden Rowe had a 14-yard reception on fourth down. The Eagles answered with a 62-yard scoring carry by Parker, but the Eagles were unable to get the extra point kick off, leaving Van with a 21-20 lead.
On fourth and 12 from the Lindale 36, Jaxon Moffatt threw the ball toward the end zone, and Hinch made a highlight-reel grab to set up a 5-yard touchdown run from Rainey — his second of the quarter — to push the Vandals’ lead to 28-20 with 51 seconds left in the half.
Lindale was able to quickly get down the field and set up a 32-yard field goal by Seth Baggett to make the score 28-23 at halftime.
“Responded is correct,” Coach Moffatt said. “We had three turnovers in the first half and was like oh no, this is going poorly. Even with three turnovers, we go into halftime up 28-23. They had a great drive to kick a field goal at the end.
“I say this all the time about our kids, they just play hard. Sometimes I don’t think they get the respect they deserve because they don’t look like much, but these dudes just show up and play. And they battled to get this win, grinding it out. Our leading receiver (Asher Hawkins), we lost him last week, it looks like an ACL. And these guys stepped up and battled.
“I have a ton of respect for Coach (Chris) Cochran and what they’ve done here at Lindale and the product they put on the field. We had to earn it. You look at this game, don’t know how many years, but it’s a one-score game every year, and it’s gone back and forth. It’s been a great rivalry game. It’s like playing in the playoffs, so we’re really fortunate and glad to get a win.”
Van got the ball first in the second half and went 75 yards on 13 plays, chewing up almost seven minutes off the clock and finishing with an 8-yard touchdown run by Jaxon Moffatt. Lindale responded with a 32-yard touchdown strike from Thurman to Marcus Field.
The Vandals added a 1-yard touchdown run by Jaxon Moffatt just more than a minute into the fourth quarter to push the score to 42-30.
Thurman had runs of 19 and 24 yards on fourth down on Lindale’s final drive that cut the score to 42-37 with 6:45 remaining.
Thurman was 7 of 15 passing for 107 yards and a touchdown, and he had 13 carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Parker had 11 carries for 145 yards and two scores. Field hauled in four receptions for 77 yards.
Rowe had 86 yards receiving on four catches, and Rainey had 65 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
Van (2-1) will host Paris next week. Lindale (1-2) has dropped two straight games and will travel to face Gilmer next week. Gilmer beat Paris 43-40 on Friday.