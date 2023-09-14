LINDEN — Quarterback Jace Roberts rushed for 147 yards and accounted for four touchdowns as Union Grove rolled to a 45-8 win over Linden-Kildare at Jack Hetherington Stadium on Thursday night.
Union Grove (4-0) took the opening kickoff and quickly moved the ball into Linden-Kildare territory as quarterback Jace Roberts reeled off three runs for 35 yards to set up a 12-yard touchdown run by Judson George off a reverse to give the Lions an early, 7-0 lead.
The Lions put together another good drive late in the first quarter but Linden-Kildare caught a big break with a big hit on Roberts which jarred the ball loose and the Tigers pounced on the loose ball at the 10-yard line to turn away the UG.
Linden-Kildare moved the ball to the Union Grove 20-yard line on its next possession as Jacori Birmingham had four carries for 40 yards, but the Lion defense forced a fumble to get the ball back early in the second quarter.
Union Grove continued to have success moving the ball and Roberts got into a good rhythm by completing four straight passes, including a 26-yard scoring strike to George across the middle of the field to give the Lions a 13-0 lead.
Linden-Kildare answered with a quick scoring drive when Birmingham found daylight on a 30-yard touchdown run up the middle to cut the Lions lead to 13-8 with 3:58 left in the first half. Birmingham finished the night with 109 yards rushing.
Union Grove made sure that’s as close as the Tigers would get as Roberts got loose around the left side for a 47-yard touchdown. The Lions then tacked on another score just before halftime when Roberts tossed a 7-yard scoring pass to Jacob Griffin to give the Lions a 28-8 lead.
The Lions put the game away for good with a couple of touchdowns early in the third quarter. The first came on a 9-yard touchdown run by Roberts then Kohl Sirmans plunged his way in for a 2-yard score to give UG a commanding, 42-8 lead.
The Lions defense continued to stymie the Linden-Kildare offense as they held the Tigers to just 159 yards of total offense in a dominating road victory.
Union Grove looks to remain unbeaten next week when the Lions host Ore City to open up District 10-2A Division I play, while Linden-Kildare travels to Overton for a rare Saturday night tilt in search of its first win on the season.