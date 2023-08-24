UNION GROVE — It was a festive opening night as the Union Grove Lions and the Bishop Gorman Crusaders tangled at Glyn Johnston Stadium.
The Lions, behind the quarterback play of Jace Roberts, pulled away in the second half to score a 37-14 victory over the Tyler squad on Thursday.
"The kids played really hard. They executed, somewhat," UG Coach Bobby Chadwick said. "They played really hard and that makes up for when you don't do things right. It was good to see.
"They had a lot of fun and made some plays."
Roberts, a 6-4 junior, was in control of the UG attack. He rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. He scored on runs of 2, 19 and 64 yards.
He connected on 8 of 12 passing attempts for 199 yards, including a 41-yard TD toss to Matthew Gipson.
Gipson had three catches for 38 yards.
The Crusaders, under first year Coach Edward Burns, saw some standout plays, but could not keep up with the Lions after trailing 20-14 at halftime.
"We played very, very hard, all four quarters to every whistle," Burns said. "That's all I can ask for — heart and effort every single game.
"We have some exciting players with David Phillips and Manuel Lozano. I definitely like what I've seen from my two quarterbacks, Jayden Fuller and Chance Harrison. So we have some good things to build on and to work on as chemistry gets better."
Both Phillips and Lozano made outstanding catches for the Crusaders. Phillips hauled in six receptions for 93 yards, including TD passes of 54 and 12 yards.
Lozano had five snags for 114 yards
Fuller connected on 8 of 17 for 139 yards and the 12-yard TD toss to Phillips.
Harrison was 3 of 3 for 68 yards and the 54-yard spiral over the middle to Phillips.
The temperature was 103 at kickoff. There were water breaks in each quarter and the temp eventually moved down to 94.
Both teams scored on their opening possessions.
The Lions received the opening kickoff and marched 62 yards on 11 plays. It was topped off by a 2-yard dash by Roberts. The PAT failed and UG led 6-0 with 6:17 showing in the first quarter.
The Crusaders had two tackles for loss on the drive, one each from Ezekiel Conner and Caleb Hill.
BG then took over, driving 69 yards in five plays, the topper a 54-yard toss from Harrison to the speedy Phillips for the TD. Harrison kicked the PAT and the Cru led 7-6 with 2:44 of the first period.
The Lions jetted out to a 20-7 lead in the second quarter as Roberts bulled his way 19 yards to the end zone with 11:52 on the clock. Then he connected with Gipson for 41 yards and a score at 3:53. Luis Fernandez kicked both extra points.
The Gorman defense held the Lions in the latter stages of the second quarter, with a TFL by Joseph Wiebe and a QB pressure from Hill and Conner. On third down, Samuel Kerzee and Phillips sniffed out an attempted screen and held UG to three yards, forcing a punt.
The Cru got the ball with 30 seconds showing before halftime. It took three plays to go 74 yards. Lozano caught consecutive tosses from Fuller for 26 and 36 yards. Then Fuller zipped a pass over the middle to Phillips for the 12-yard TD. Harrison made the PAT and Gorman was within 20-14 with 14 seconds showing.
In the second half, the Lions used a quick strike as Roberts burst through the middle, then to the sideline and back toward the middle for a 65-yard TD run. Fernandez added the PAT and UG led 27-14 at 7:02 of the third.
After a four-and-out, Union Grove took over at the TKG 30-yard line. Four plays later, Kayden Day bulled over from the one. Fernandez's boot made it 34-14 at 4:09 of the third.
The only score in the fourth period was a 34-yard field goal by Fernandez with 3:39 showing.
The Lions offensive did a good job of blocking. In the unit were Cade Sullivan, Ryan Hickerson, Logan Laastad, Aric Warnick and Christian Bowling.
The Cru OL did a good job as well. Leading the way were Jackson Stokes, Conner, Adam Martinez, KaMauri Alford and Kerzee.
Bishop Gorman has a bye next week before hosting Loop 323 rival All Saints at McCallum Stadium on Sept. 8.
Union Grove visits Cumby on Friday, Sept. 1.