UNION GROVE — Union Grove remained unbeaten on the season as quarterback Jace Roberts rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns to help the Lions hold off Cushing, 21-20, at Glyn Johnston Stadium on Thursday night.
Both teams went three-and-out to begin the game but Union Grove (3-0) got things rolling on their second drive when Judson George reeled off an 81-yard run down the right side to give the Lions a first-and-goal at the Cushing three-yard line. Roberts scored on the very next play on keeper to give Union Grove an early, 7-0 lead.
Cushing (1-2) answered with an impressive drive that saw them march to the Union Grove 21-yard line, and the Bearkats converted a fourth-and-4 when Daeshaun Tilley hauled in a 6-yard pass from Eli Dawson to keep the drive alive. The Bearkats gambled again as they converted another fourth down when Nicolis Pollock got loose on the left side for a 16-yard touchdown run to tie the score, 7-7, early in the second quarter.
Union Grove got the ball back and showed they could also convert on fourth down when the Lions kept the drive going on a fourth-and-7 at the Cushing 42 yard-line. The Lions had the perfect play call when Jacob Griffin hauled in a short pass from Roberts on a throw-back screen that went for 35-yards to the Bearkats five-yard line. The Lions regained the lead, 14-7, on the very next play when Roberts scored on a 5-yard keeper down the middle.
Cushing went three-and-out on their next drive and Union Grove kept the momentum going on offense as they put together another good drive late in the second quarter. Roberts took off for a 34-yard run into Cushing territory then Kohl Sirmans added a 15-yard run to give the Lions a first-and-10 at the Bearkats 16 yard-line. The Lions had a chance to stretch the lead just before halftime but Cushing came up with a goal-line stand to keep the deficit to within just one score.
Cushing received the second half kickoff and chewed up eight minutes of the game-clock as they stuck to a pound-and-ground run game. Brian Parker reeled off 46 yards on seven carries to move the Bearkats deep into Union Grove territory then Gavin Crumpton took a pitch around the left side for a 9-yard scoring run as Cushing tied the game, 14-14, with 3:52 left in the third quarter.
Union Grove maintained the offensive rhythm they had in the first half and it was Roberts leading the way as he carried the ball five times for 33 yards, while completing a pair of passes for 27 yards to give the Lions a first-and-goal at the Cushing five yard-line. Union Grove then recaptured the lead, 21-14, when George struck paydirt for the second time on the night, this time on a 5-yard touchdown run around the right side with 10:08 left in the ballgame.
Cushing needed a big play to stay in the game, midway through the fourth quarter when they faced a fourth-and-5 at their own 35-yard line. The Bearkats got exactly that when Eli Dawson tossed a 46-yard pass to Ty Chandler down to the Union Grove 19 yard-line. The Bearkats faced another fourth-and-3 at the Union Grove 13-yard line with five minutes left in the game, but this time they came up just inches short after a measurement determined they had not reached the spot needed to keep the drive alive.
Union Grove fumbled the ball away on their own 10-yard line to give the Bearkats a golden opportunity to try and time the game with under three minutes left and they were able to capitalize on the miscue. And again, it took a fourth down conversion for it to happen as Dawson connected with Tilley for a 5-yard touchdown pass across the middle of the end zone. But the Bearkats missed the extra point and it proved costly as Union Grove grinded out the remaining two minutes to hold for a 21-20 victory.
Union Grove looks to keep their unbeaten season going next Thursday night when they travel to Linden-Kildare, while Cushing hopes to get back in the win column next week as they travel to West Hardin.