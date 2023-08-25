Sophomore quarterback Caden Granberry hit sophomore running back Ashton Arriage on the two-point conversion in the fifth overtime to lead the Tyler Lions to a 38-36 victory over Marshall, giving Rashaun Woods a victory in his debut as THS coach on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The teams were tied 21-21 going into the first OT.
The Lions took a 14-0 halftime lead when the interior line held the Mavericks inside their on 10.
Marshall had a first-and-10 at the 12, but the Mavs were denied. As the Mavericks inched closer, they face a fourth-and-4 at the six, but the combination of NG Trusten Mallard-Foreman and DTs Jace Stanford and Julian Dews proved solid, stopping the squad inches short of a first down 24 seconds showing.
After forcing a three-and-out on the opening position, Derrick McFall returned the punt 20 yards to the 50.
The Lions marched 50 yards in seven plays, topped off by a nifty run by JaMichael Cooper against the grain and into the end zone from 26 yards. Marvin Espinal, a freshman, booted the PAT and Tyler led 7-0 with 7:13 showing.
Amarion Spencer-Hood made the big hit of the night on the night on a kickoff, causing a whoa from the fans.
The Lions will be at home again next week, Sept. 1, hosting rival Tyler Legacy. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Mavericks will be home that same night, hosting rival Longview at 7 p.m.