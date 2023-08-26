Sophomore quarterback Caden Granberry hit sophomore running back Ashton Arriage on the two-point conversion in the fifth overtime to lead the Tyler Lions to a 38-36 victory over Marshall, giving Rashaun Woods a victory in his debut as THS coach on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
It was a wild game in which the Lions broke out to two two-touchdown leads before Marshall rallied to take its only lead of the game in the first overtime.
But it was the Lions, a 19-point underdog, who came out on top. Tyler had 14-0 and 21-7 leads, before Marshall scored two TDs in the fourth quarter to force OT at 21-21.
In the first overtime session, Marshall faced a fourth-and-14 after a big seven-yard sack by Aidan Keyes on QB Collier Stone.
However, on the next play Stone tossed a 29-yard TD pass to Sawyer Whaley who stretched out for the over-the-shoulder catch near the back of the end zone for the score. Modesto Serrato's kick gave the Mavericks a 28-21 lead.
The Lions then faced a four-and-6 at the 21 on their possession. Granberry and Derrick McFall connected for eight yards and the first down to the 13. On the next play, Granberry pitched the ball forward to McFall on the jet sweep as the speedster jetted around left end for the TD. Freshman Marvin Espinal made the critical PAT and it was time for OT No. 2 as the game was knotted at 28-28.
This time Tyler got the ball first. On third-and-11, Granberry lofted the ball on a seam route to Davion Sirles for the 26-yard TD. McFall then gathered in the football on a toss from Granberry for the two-point conversion and the Lions led 36-28.
Back to Marshall now. The Mavericks took four plays to score, topped off by Landen Jones' nine-yard run. He then bulled over the left side for the two-points and a 36-36 tie.
In the third OT session, QB Stone tried to run the ball near the corner of the end zone, but Zachaun Williams, Keyes, D'Cannaan Sueing and Julian Dews were there to stonewall Stone.
The Lions' Cadarius McMiller was stopped in the backfield on the Tyler attempt.
Now, No. 4. Jace Sanford and Dews stopped Isaiah Bush's attempted run. The Lions mishandled the snap, but Granberry recovered the ball and pitched the ball to McFall who was stopped just short of the pylon.
The left side of the Lions' line then stopped Jones just inches short of the goal line on the Mavericks' try in the fifth overtime.
Tyler then went for the win and converted as Granberry rolled to his right and connected with Arriago for the short two-point conversion and the victory.
Granberry hit on 13 of 16 passing attempts for 169 yards and a TD. McFall had seven catches for 61 yards. JaMichael Cooper had five carries for 40 yards.
Jones rushed for 57 yards and three TDs on 14 attempts. Stone connected on 17 of 27 passing attempts for 224 yards. Raijon Sims had five catches for 51 yards. Whaley (92 yards, TD) and Semaj Gatson (70 yards) each had four catches.
The Lions took a 14-0 halftime lead when the interior line held the Mavericks inside their on 10.
Marshall had a first-and-10 at the 12, but the Mavs were denied. As the Mavericks inched closer, they face a fourth-and-4 at the six, but the combination of NG Trusten Mallard-Foreman and DTs Stanford and Dews proved solid, stopping the squad inches short of a first down with 24 seconds showing.
After forcing a three-and-out on the opening position, McFall returned the punt 20 yards to the 50.
The Lions marched 50 yards in seven plays, topped off by a nifty run by Cooper against the grain and into the end zone from 26 yards. Espinal booted the PAT and Tyler led 7-0 with 7:13 showing.
Amarion Spencer-Hood made the big hit of the night on a kickoff, causing a whoa from the fans.
In the second quarter, Tyler went on top 14-0 with Granberry hitting a streaking Marquette Martin over the top for a 48-yard touchdown pass. Espinal kicked the extra point and the Lions were on top with 7:48 before halftime.
In the third quarter, Marshall pulled within 14-7 on an 11-play 67-yard drive. The Mavericks overcame a holding penalty, but also benefited from a holding penalty to keep the drive alive. Eventually, big back Jones scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 1-yard dive. Serrato made the extra point with 4:18 in the third.
The Lions set up shot on their own 49 after a short kick. They marched 51 yards on six plays, that was topped off by a 6-yard run from Arriaga. Espinal booted the PAT for a 21-7 advantage with 53 seconds left in the third quarter.
A key play on the drive was a 12-yard completion from Nicholas Collins to Sirles on third-and-10. Sirles took the ball to the 16, where the Mavs were assessed for a late hit that placed the ball at the eight. Two plays later, Arriaga scored.
But the Mavs wouldn't go away. The marched 69 yards on 10 plays, topped off by a 3-yard dash by Jones. Serrato's PAT pulled Marshall within 21-14 with 8:45 showing.
On the first play of Tyler's next possession, Marshall's Diego Smith picked off Collins, who was hit as he appeared to be trying to throw the ball away. Smith snagged the ball and galloped down the sideline for the 50-yard interception return for a TD. Serrato made the extra point and two TDs in 17 seconds tied the game at 21-21.
Both teams had chances in the final minutes of the final period, but could not convert. The Lions had a march going, even converting a fourth-and-3 from their own 43 on a 4-yard dash by Arriaga. But later back-to-back holding calls negated the effort.
Marshall took over its own 25 but gained only three yards, along with a false start. The Mavs tried a quick kick, but it traveled only 15 yards setting up the Lions at MHS 39.
On the first play, Arriaga rushed for nine yards, but on the second play the Lions fumbled and Kaiden Rodgers recovered.
The Lions forced Marshall to punt and this time the Mavs got off a 13-yarder and Tyler was at the Marshall 48. The Lions moved the ball to the 22 when Granberry hit Ladarius Franklin for nine yards, but he got out of bounds just a tick late and overtime was needed.
The Lions will be at home again next week, Sept. 1, hosting rival Tyler Legacy. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Mavericks will be home that same night, hosting rival Longview at 7 p.m.
---
Tyler 38, Marshall 36, 5OT
Marshall 0 0 7 14 7 8 0 0 0 — 36
Tyler 7 7 7 0 7 8 0 0 2 — 38
First Quarter
THS — JaMichael Cooper 26 run (Marvin Espinal kick), 7:13
Second Quarter
THS — Marquette Martin 48 pass from Caden Granberry (Espinal kick), 7:48
Third Quarter
MHS — Landen Jones 1 run (Modesto Serrato kick), 4:18
THS — Ashton Arriaga 6 run (Espinal kick), :53
Fourth Quarter
MHS — Jones 3 run (Serrato kick), 8:45
MHS — Diego Smith 50 interception return (Serrato kick), 8:28
First OT
MHS — Sawyer Whaley 29 pass from Collier Stone (Serrato kick)
THS — Derrick McFall 13 pass from Granberry (Espinal kick), :53
Second OT
THS — Davion Sirles 26 pass from Granberry (Granberry pass to McFall), :53
MHS — Jones 9 run (Jones run)
Fifth OT
THS — Arriaga 3 pass from Granberry
---
MHS THS
First Downs 19 16
Rushes-Yards 40-117 26-97
Passing Yards 224 209
Total Yards 341 306
Co-Att-Int 17-27-0 19-24-1
Punts-Ave. 3-25.3 3-38.7
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 4-38 8-70
---
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Marshall, Landen Jones 14-57, Isaiah Bush 6-23, Alton Henderson 6-17, Semaj Gatson 6-9, Diego Smith 2-7, Raijon Sims 1-4. Collier Stone 5-0. Tyler, JaMichael Cooper 5-40, Ashton Arriaga 9-30, Ladarius Franklin 5-15, Nicholas Collins 3-8, Cadarius McMiller 3-5, Caden Granberry 1-(-1).
PASSING_Marshall, Collier Stone 17-27-0-224. Tyler, Caden Granberry 13-16-0-169, Nicholas Collins 6-8-1-40.
RECEIVING_Marshall, Raijon Sims 5-51, Sawyer Whaley 4-92, Semaj Gatson 4-70, Landen Jones 3-13, Diego Smith 1-(-2). Tyler, Derrick McFall 7-61, La'Zaydrian Hinton 3-29, Marquette Martin 2-53, Davion Sirles 2-38, Ladarius Franklin 2-9, Cadarius McMiller 1-9, Keondré Powers 1-7, Ashton Arriaga 1-3.