Tyler Legacy tennis picked up its District 10-6A win with a 16-3 win over Rockwall-Heath.
In boys singles, Nathan Kiblinger defeated Ryder Smith 6-0, 6-3. Michael Collins fell to Chase Rishel 5-7, 5-7. Gabriel Oxler defeated Kyle Field Seifer 9-8 (5), and Owen Brandt defeated Preston Lee 6-2, 6-0. Michael Rowan fell to Vincent Curanovic 2-6, 3-6, and Walker East lost to Hunter McAvoy 6-8.
It was all Legacy in girls singles. Audrey Deatherage defeated Naomi Osibajo 6-1, 6-1. Sophire Miller beat Lilian Chester 6-0, 6-3. Sara Fry defeated Gabriela Rodriguez 8-4. Savannah Allen topped Sarah Alonzo 8-6. Bridget Gaston beat Hannah McReynolds 8-0, and Ade Briggs defeated Meaghan Dougherty 8-3.
In boys doubles, Kiblinger/Collins knocked off Smith/Rishel 6-3, 6-3. Rowan/East defeated Curanovic/McAvoy 6-4, 6-4. Villapudua/Brandt topped Buffington/Berg 6-0, 6-4.
In girls doubles, Deatherage/Miller defeated Osibajo/Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0. Fry/Gaston knocked off Alonzo Dougherty 6-1, 6-1. Allen/Briggs defeated Seifert/Reeves 6-1, 4-6 (10-7).
In mixed doubles, Oxler/Nunn defeated Seifer/Chester 6-4, 3-6 (4).
Legacy is 9-2 on the season and 2-0 in district. The Red Raiders’ only two losses are to No. 3 Allen and No. 5 Plano East.