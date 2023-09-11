Tyler Legacy picked up a 12-7 win over 2022 Class 5A regional semifinalist Corsicana in non-district tennis action on Friday.
It was 3-3 in girls singles. Audrey Deatherage won her match against Kate Higgs 6-0, 6-1. Ade Briggs defeated Joselyn Monroy 6-4, 6-4. Sapphire Nunn topped Hannah White 6-3, 6-3. Sophie Miller lost to Avery Williams 3-6, 0-6. Sara Fry was defeated by Ashley Butron 3-6, 6-7 (3-7). Savannah Allen fell to Finley Williams 4-6, 6-7 (4-7).
Legacy went 4-2 in boys singles. Nathan Kiblinger won his match over Will Higgs 7-6 (7-4), 6-4. Owen Brandt knocked off David Munoz 6-3, 6-3. Michael Rowan defeated Prez Rios 6-7 (4-7), 6-3 (10-6). JT Beaulieu topped Giancarlo Renaud 4-6, 6-1 (10-3). Michael Collins lost to Isaac Owen 5-7, 3-6. Gabriel Oxler was defeated by John Higgs 3-6, 0-6.
Legacy swept boys singled. Kiblinger/Collins defeated Higgs/Owen 6-3, 6-3. Rowan/East topped J. Higgs/Rios 7-5, 6-3. Adrian Villapudia/Brandt won against Edgar/Renaud 6-3, 3-6 (10-5)
Legacy went 2-1 in girls singles. Deatherage and Miller won their match against Higgs/A. Williams 6-4, 7-6 (7-3). Allen/Briggs defeated White/Monroy 7-5, 6-0. Fry/Maddy Mitchum lost to Butron/F. Williams 3-6, 4-6.
Corsicana won the mixed doubles match as Oxler/Nunn lost to Rodriguez/Walthall 6-3, 3-6 (5-10).
Legacy (11-2, 3-0) returns to District 10-6A play on Tuesday at Royse City.