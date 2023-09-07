Tyler Legacy goes from a crosstown rivalry to another series that has been played more than 60 times.
After falling to 0-2 with a 28-14 loss to Tyler, the Red Raiders now turn their attention to Class 5A Division I No. 2 Longview (1-1). The game is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lobo Stadium in Longview.
Longview leads the series 47-14-2, including winning the past 18 meetings. In the past 10 meetings, Longview has outscored the Red Raiders 534-148.
This version of the Lobos dropped its opener to McKinney, 23-21, before bouncing back with a 48-7 win over Marshall last week.
“Obviously, the running back is a really good player,” Tyler Legacy head coach Beau Trahan said. “They’re smash mouth, old school, heavy personnel. They take their shots when they need them. They’re a very disciplined football team.
“Defensively, they’re where they’re supposed to be, very disciplined. They have good tackler. They are well-coached football team, and that’s John King, that’s his program he’s run for years. We have an extremely difficult challenge this weekend, but we’re looking forward to it.”
This will be the third straight week the Red Raiders will face one of the top running backs in the country.
In the opener, it was Lufkin running back Kedren Young, who is ranked as the No. 6 running back in the country and is committed to Notre Dame. He had 147 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries against Legacy.
Last week, it was Tyler’s Derrick McFall, who is listed as a running back/athlete on recruiting sites and plays wide receiver for the Lions. McFall, who is ranked as the No. 13 athlete in the country and is committed to UCLA, had seven catches for 62 yards and a touchdown against the Red Raiders.
This week, it’s Longview’s Taylor Tatum, who is the No. 1 running back in the nation and is committed to Oklahoma. Tatum has 31 carries for 265 yards and three touchdowns through two games.
“I think it’s about gang tackling,” Trahan said. “I think it’s being assignment sound and not letting him get going downhill, trying to bounce him out and then rallying and gang tackling the football.”
The Red Raiders held a 14-0 lead last week against Tyler and 14-7 at halftime before being outscored 21-0 in the second half.
“I thought we executed better and played a good first half of winning football,” Trahan said. “We’ve got to put four quarters together. We’ve still got to execute. We have to learn how to handle some adversity a little bit. But I do think we did get better from Week 1 to Week 2, and we’ve got to show improvement each week.”
Legacy will return to Tyler for its first official home game of the season when it hosts Texas High on Sept. 15.